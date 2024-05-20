National Football League Chiefs' Rashee Rice with team at OTAs amid legal troubles Published May. 20, 2024 7:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is reportedly with the team at offseason team activities (OTAs) while he faces several charges relating to a high-speed automobile crash in Dallas earlier this spring that police say he caused.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid previously told reporters he expected the second-year player out of SMU to participate in all offseason activities after police filed charges against Rice in April.

Rice is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury as a result of the automobile crash. He turned himself in to police and was released on bond after the charges were filed in April. Police say he was going well over the legal speed limit just before the crash, which Rice's lawyer has acknowledged. Rice is also reportedly a suspect in an alleged assault at a Dallas nightclub earlier this month.

Rice was drafted in the second round by Kansas City last year and played in 20 games, including the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. He led the team with seven touchdowns receiving in the regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

