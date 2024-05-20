National Football League
Chiefs' Rashee Rice with team at OTAs amid legal troubles
National Football League

Chiefs' Rashee Rice with team at OTAs amid legal troubles

Published May. 20, 2024 7:59 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is reportedly with the team at offseason team activities (OTAs) while he faces several charges relating to a high-speed automobile crash in Dallas earlier this spring that police say he caused.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid previously told reporters he expected the second-year player out of SMU to participate in all offseason activities after police filed charges against Rice in April.

Rice is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury as a result of the automobile crash. He turned himself in to police and was released on bond after the charges were filed in April. Police say he was going well over the legal speed limit just before the crash, which Rice's lawyer has acknowledged. Rice is also reportedly a suspect in an alleged assault at a Dallas nightclub earlier this month.

Rice was drafted in the second round by Kansas City last year and played in 20 games, including the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. He led the team with seven touchdowns receiving in the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. sued by apparel manufacturer Fanatics for breach of contract

Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. sued by apparel manufacturer Fanatics for breach of contract

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes