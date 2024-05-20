National Football League Tom Brady meets with NFL rookies including Caleb Williams, Drake Maye Published May. 20, 2024 12:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Legendary quarterback and FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady met with several top picks in last month's 2024 NFL Draft recently and shared advice with them over brunch in the Los Angeles area, according to pictures and videos shared by Michael Rubin.

Rubin, the billionaire owner and CEO of Fanatics who counts Brady, fellow brunch attendee Jay-Z and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft among his many celebrity associates, hosted the gathering. Brady and Rubin held a similar gathering of top recent draft picks last year as well.

The incoming rookies in attendance to meet with Brady, Rubin and Jay-Z included Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears, Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, Malik Nabers of the New York Giants, Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders and Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos. Drake Maye, selected No. 3 overall by the Patriots, was also in attendance and even posed for a separate photograph with Brady.

The picture featuring Maye, who Patriots fans hope will be their franchise quarterback of the future, and Brady, who starred in that role for nearly 20 years and six Super Bowl runs, quickly went viral on its own.

Brady even reacted to the popularity of the photo on his Instagram account. "Just two guys having brunch," Brady posted in a message to his Instagram story. "Calm down everyone."

In a video clip shared to Rubin's social media, Brady is seen telling the attentive rookies to stop focusing so much on themselves and prioritize their team if they want to succeed like he did during his 23-year NFL career, which is widely considered the greatest of all time.

"There was a difference between being a star and being a champion," Brady says in the video. "There should be nobody in your life that should have higher expectations for you than you."

Brady also posted to social media that he recently met separately at a different Fanatics event with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick of the Minnesota Vikings in last month's draft. McCarthy was not at Rubin's group event, but he and Brady share a bond as former Michigan quarterbacks. Brady publicly praised McCarthy last season while the latter was in the midst of leading the Wolverines to their first undisputed college football national title since 1948.

Brady may get chances to broadcast several of these players' games this coming season, his first with NFL on FOX. Brady's full broadcast schedule as the lead "America's Game of the Week" analyst with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi has not been revealed, but select games — including a Week 1 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, and a Week 7 Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, were divulged in the days leading up to the full NFL schedule release.

