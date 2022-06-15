Dallas Cowboys
Will Dak Prescott running more help Cowboys offense?

3 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys appear ready to unleash the full Dak Prescott experience this upcoming season.

At his media availability on Tuesday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if he hopes to call more running plays for Prescott this season. 

"I hope so," McCarthy said. " … You look at his body, he’s clearly different than he was last year. He’s leaner, more flexible."

Prescott has never necessarily been considered a dual-threat QB, but he had success moving the ball with his feet early in his career. He rushed for 1,221 yards and 21 touchdowns on 241 carries over the course of his first four years, an average of 5.2 yards per carry. 

But over the past two seasons, mostly while Prescott was dealing with serious injuries, he's put up just 239 rushing yards and four TDs on 66 carries in 21 total games, after not missing a single game over his first four years.

On Wednesday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless said that he believes the Cowboys are going through their normal offseason routine of giving fans something to be excited about — in this instance, featuring Prescott in the rushing attack.

However, Bayless isn't buying it.

"The best offseason narrative I can think of is, ‘Dak is back. Dak is completely healthy now.' I'm trying not to fall back into that trap."

Last season, the Cowboys finished ninth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (124.6), eighth in yards per carry (4.5) and 17th in rushing scores (15).

"I do look at this objectively and I do say, ‘You know what? I do miss some more running from Dak Prescott,' because he is a huge man … with some mobility," Bayless said. "I'm not talking about Lamar [Jackson] here. But he moves pretty well."

If McCarthy is indeed being genuine, fans will get to see that movement come this fall.

