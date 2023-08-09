National Football League
Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start exhibition against Washington
Published Aug. 9, 2023 2:03 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start Friday night's exhibition against Washington, giving him another chance to knock off some of the rust he developed while being suspended last season.

Watson said Wednesday he doesn't know how long he'll play against the Commanders.

Last year, Watson was on the field for just eight plays during the preseason opener at Jacksonville before the NFL suspended him 11 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson was accused by two dozen women of sexual assault and harassment during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston.

The 27-year-old said he barely remembers his brief appearance against the Jaguars, saying "it's like a blur to be honest." The Browns chose to sit him the remainder of the summer to get Jacoby Brissett ready to start.

Watson went 3-3 in six starts after returning from his suspension, and rarely looked like the Pro Bowl QB he was with the Texans. The Browns traded three first-round draft picks for Watson, and then signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Watson didn't play in last week's Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns
National Football League
