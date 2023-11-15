National Football League Browns QB Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending surgery on throwing shoulder Published Nov. 15, 2023 9:58 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cleveland Browns will be without their starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Deshaun Watson suffered a broken bone in his throwing shoulder during the team's Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens that will require season-ending surgery, the Browns announced Wednesday. The quarterback notified the team following the win that he felt discomfort in his right shoulder after taking a hit in the first half, which an MRI later showed to be a displaced fracture of the glenoid.

The shoulder wasn't the only injury Watson suffered on Sunday. He also sustained a high-ankle sprain to his left ankle, an MRI additionally revealed.

Despite the injuries, Watson helped the Browns to a comeback win and arguably had one of his best games of the season. He completed all 14 of his second-half passes, helping Cleveland move the ball down the field on its game-winning drive. The Browns kicked a field goal to win 33-31 as time expired.

The team said Watson is expected back next season, his third since signing a $230 million fully guaranteed contract last year. This marks the second injury Watson has suffered to his throwing shoulder this season. He previously missed two games due to strained rotator cuff.

Watson has mostly struggled in his return to action after missing the entire 2021 season on top of an 11-game NFL suspension in 2022 for alleged sexual misconduct when he played for the Houston Texans. In 12 games with the Browns, he has completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions with an 81.7 passer rating.

Still, Cleveland's 6-3 record this season is the franchise's best start since the Browns reentered the league in 1999. With the team in the thick of the AFC playoff race, P.J. Walker is slated to start at quarterback when the Browns host the 6-3 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

