National Football League Broncos vs. Chiefs live updates: Kansas City leads 16-0 early in 4th quarter Updated Oct. 12, 2023 10:27 p.m. ET

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) taking on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (1-4) in a matchup between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs, which checked in at fourth in our latest NFL power rankings , slid past the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 to stay atop the division, while the Broncos were defeated by double digits at home by the New York Jets .

Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce (knee) had been questionable this week ahead of Thursday's tilt but is playing.

Here are the top moments!

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

TE duo

After Denver turned the ball over on downs in Kansas City territory, the Chiefs put a field goal on the board. The highlight of the drive came when Mahomes completed a pass to tight end Travis Kelce, who then lateraled the ball to fellow tight end Noah Gray.

It's a mess

Wilson was intercepted by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton on the ensuing possession, but then Mahomes was picked off by Broncos safety Justin Simmons in the red zone. After Denver punted, Kansas City got the ball into the red zone and appeared to be held to another field goal before failing to move the chains on a fake field goal run at the 6-yard line.

Chiefs find the end zone

On third-and-goal, Mahomes found Kadarius Toney out wide, and the WR ran it in for the first touchdown of the game shortly before halftime.

Eight straight!

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones made some noise late in the second half by sacking Wilson, keeping his streak of eight straight games with a sack alive.

From deep!

Harrison Butker made a 60-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for the Chiefs, giving them a 13-0 lead. The Chiefs out-gained the Broncos 227-94 in total yards in the first half.

KC picks off Russ again

Kansas City opened the second half with a field goal drive, and Denver proceeded to get the ball past midfield on the next possession. That said, Wilson later had a pass tipped by linebacker Willie Gay and intercepted by safety Justin Reid.

PREGAME

Yes, she's in attendance

Taylor Swift made a prime-time appearance at Arrowhead, which marked her third Chiefs game in four weeks. (She sat out the team's Oct. 8 game at Minnesota.) Kansas City is 2-0 with Swift in attendance this season.

Roster updates

The Broncos activated TE Greg Dulcich, who suffered an injury in Week 1, from IR ahead of Thursday's game.

Setting the stage

Both teams were dressed to impress Thursday ahead of kickoff.

