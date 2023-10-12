National Football League
Taylor Swift expected to attend Chiefs-Broncos; Travis Kelce expected to play
Taylor Swift expected to attend Chiefs-Broncos; Travis Kelce expected to play

Updated Oct. 12, 2023 2:24 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is expected to make a prime-time appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, as the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) host the Denver Broncos (1-4) to kick off Week 6 of the NFL season, per TMZ.

The timing couldn't be more intriguing ahead of the world premiere of Swift's new documentary-style concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour."

Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, whose rumored relationship with Swift has sparked a full-blown viewership frenzy, is questionable for tonight's game due to a knee injury. Kelce previously sat out Week 1 with a minor knee injury. 

Should Swift attend Thursday's tilt, it will mark her third game of the season in four weeks, and her presence has undeniably boosted the league's reach. Swift made her first appearance at Arrowhead in Week 3 when the Chiefs, which checked in at fourth in our latest NFL power rankings, dominated the Chicago Bears by 30-plus points. In Week 4, Swift attended K.C.'s Sunday Night Football game vs. the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, which ended up being the second-most watched game of the 2023 season with 27 million viewers.

The 'Swifties Effect' has sent ticket prices and jersey sales soaring, and it has also impacted sports betting. The amount of bets placed on Kelce has doubled since his and Swift's relationship seemingly went public in late September, per FanDuel CEO Amy Howe. 

"Just when you think (Swift) couldn't conquer anything else, she conquers the sports world too," Howe said at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas this week.

Kelce has expressed some concerns about the rampant media attention, but he has undoubtedly benefited from it nonetheless. Kelce has added over 1.1 million new social media followers on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) since the Bears game two a half weeks ago. Kelce's first 1.1 million followers took 23 months to garner. 

We anticipate another surge in excitement and engagement with Swift's possible attendance at Thursday's game, which may be on the cusp of establishing new viewership records, even as Kelce's participation remains uncertain.

