Brandon Aiyuk, along with girlfriend, post cryptic messages on his 49ers future Updated Feb. 13, 2024 2:09 p.m. ET

Brandon Aiyuk is under contract for one more season with the San Francisco 49ers, but at least a couple of people close to him believe the wide receiver has played his last game for the red and gold.

Aiyuk's girlfriend, Rochelle, shared in a social media post that she and their son might have spent their last moment at Levi's Stadium on Monday because "we might not be out here next season."

Draysean Hudson, Aiyuk's best friend, was more blunt on the receiver's future in the Bay Area.

"This is the exact reason why we leaving San Francisco," Hudson wrote in a series of messages in an Instagram Story. "Thank you 49ers for drafting my brother we are forever grateful … why does your All Pro 1300 have 3 catches in the Super Bowl??"

Hudson also teased a possible future destination for his friend.

"BA to Vegas," Hudson wrote with a pirate flag emoji, implying Aiyuk is either going or should go to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Aiyuk didn't do much to quell the rumors on social media, either. In fact, he likely helped spark them even more with something he wrote in an Instagram Story later on Monday.

"Don't forget what got you there," Aiyuk wrote with a pair of eyes emoji.

As Hudson mentioned, Aiyuk had a quiet showing in the 49ers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. He only had three receptions on six targets for 49 yards. He only had two targets in the fourth quarter and overtime, turning both plays into receptions for a total of 31 yards.

Now with the focus turning to the offseason, Aiyuk is set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2024. The option is fully guaranteed at $14,124,000, but many players who are on the fifth-year option typically receive a contract extension before the start of the final year of their rookie deal.

The 49ers actually received trade calls on Aiyuk when he became extension-eligible last offseason, ESPN reported in November. If the 49ers aren't able to get Aiyuk to agree to an extension, they still could buy some time to keep him in San Francisco by using the franchise tag after the 2024 season.

If the 49ers want to possibly explore trading Aiyuk, they'd almost certainly get a major haul for him in return. The 25-year-old just had a career year in 2023, recording 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns as he helped the 49ers hold the league's second-best offense.

