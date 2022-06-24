Chicago Bears Bears LB Matt Adams arrested on gun possession charge 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested Thursday on weapons charges, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Adams is charged with misdemeanor illegal gun possession, and possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

Police questioned Adams after he was spotted and searched near a reportedly stolen vehicle. Adams said the car was his, according to the police report, and he had a license for the gun — but not in Illinois where the incident occurred. His court date is scheduled for Aug. 24.

The Bears released a statement on Friday following Adams' arrest:

"Earlier this morning, we were made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Bears linebacker Matthew Adams," the statement said. "We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time."

Adams, who followed head coach Matt Eberflus from Indianapolis to Chicago this offseason, signed a one-year contract with the Bears in April after he spent his first four seasons with the Colts. He appeared in all 17 games last season as a backup, recording 10 tackles.

He boasts 55 tackles (40 solo), six tackles for loss, two QB hits and one fumble recovery in 58 career games (nine starts) since his 2018 debut in the NFL.

