Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Prediction, odds, picks

Having taken four straight, the Baltimore Ravens (7-2) will face the Cleveland Browns (5-3). The Ravens are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -6).

The Ravens scored a 37-3 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, while the Browns defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-0. The Ravens beat the Browns 28-3 in their first meeting.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Browns and Ravens — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Geoff Schwartz.

Ravens vs. Browns Odds & Betting Lines

Ravens vs Browns Betting Information updated as of November 8, 2023, 12:33 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Ravens -6 -112 -108 38.5 -108 -112

Ravens vs. Browns Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (-6)

Pick OU: Over (38.5)

Prediction: Baltimore 25 - Cleveland 15

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

This number is just too high for a division game with a Browns defense that’s outstanding.

I understand the Ravens are playing some excellent football and deserve the praise they have received, but if Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson can play to his potential, which again is a question mark right now, the Browns can easily win this game.

With a low total of 38, the Browns having a defense and the ability to run the ball, I have to take the Browns at this number. I would expect this to close lower than six.

PICK: Ravens (-6) to win by more than 6 points

How to Watch Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

TV: Watch on FOX

Ravens vs. Browns Recent Matchups

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Baltimore has beaten Cleveland three times.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Baltimore has tallied 110 points against Cleveland, while giving up only 91 points.

Baltimore Betting Info

Against the spread, Baltimore is 6-3-0 this season.

The Ravens have covered the spread twice when favored by 6 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Baltimore games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Ravens have compiled a 6-2 record in games they played as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Baltimore has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).

The Ravens have a 71.0% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ravens Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 208.7 (1,878) 20 Rush yards 160.3 (1,443) 1 Points scored 26.6 (239) 4 Pass yards against 170.7 (1,536) 2 Rush yards against 91.9 (827) 8 Points allowed 13.8 (124) 1

Baltimore's Key Players

Offense

Lamar Jackson has 1,954 passing yards through nine games this year, averaging 217.1 per game with a 71.5% completion percentage and nine touchdowns against three interceptions.

He has tacked on 440 rushing yards (48.9 per game) and five touchdowns on the ground.

Gus Edwards averages 4.3 yards per carry (16th in the NFL) and 53.1 yards per game, and has 478 total rushing yards. He has scored seven rushing TDs this season.

Edwards has six receptions on seven targets for 107 yards. He has not scored a touchdown in the passing game.

Mark Andrews has six touchdown catches this season (fourth in the NFL), and has 41 receptions for 477 yards on 55 targets, while averaging 5.1 catches and 59.6 yards per game.

Zay Flowers has 45 receptions for 472 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 62 times in the passing game, and averages 5.0 receptions and 52.4 yards in nine games played.

Defense

Over on the defensive side, Patrick Queen has 75 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 2023.

Roquan Smith has 87 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks this season. His tackle total leads the Ravens and is fourth in the NFL.

This season, Justin Madubuike has recorded 7.5 sacks (ninth in the NFL) in addition to his 8.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

Kyle Hamilton has one interception with 45 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and four passes defended.

Cleveland Betting Info

Cleveland have registered a 4-3-1 record against the spread this year.

The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Cleveland games have gone over the total three times this year.

This season, the Browns have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Browns have a 33.3% chance to win.

Browns Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 184.1 (1,473) 29 Rush yards 144.1 (1,153) 3 Points scored 22.6 (181) 17 Pass yards against 145.0 (1,160) 1 Rush yards against 89.8 (718) 6 Points allowed 17.4 (139) 3

Cleveland's Key Players

Offense

Jerome Ford averages 53.1 rushing yards per game this year (425 total yards), while scoring two rushing touchdowns.

On top of his impact on the ground, Ford has caught 20 passes (on 28 targets) for 139 yards (fourth on the Browns), with two receiving touchdowns. He's averaging 17.4 yards per game.

Amari Cooper has 35 catches for 617 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times and averages 4.4 receptions per game in eight games played.

In five games this season, Deshaun Watson has totaled 902 passing yards, with six touchdowns against three interceptions and completing 62.0% of his passes.

Watson has also rushed for one touchdown and 105 yards (fifth on the Browns).

Kareem Hunt puts up 32.7 rushing yards per game over six games (196 total yards), with five rushing touchdowns.

Defense

Myles Garrett has recorded 9.5 sacks (first on the Browns and second in the NFL) to go with 8.0 TFL and 25 tackles over eight games in 2023.

Grant Delpit's stat sheet includes one interception as well as 53 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has recorded 1.0 sack as well as 10.0 TFL and 35 tackles in the 2023 season.

Denzel Ward has intercepted two passes to go with 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

