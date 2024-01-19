National Football League 2024 NFL divisional round odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jan. 19, 2024 2:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Last week, we finished 1-1, but we're still up on the season. Let's win some money in the divisional round.

Let's jump into my best bets for this week's slate.

Last Week: 1-1

Season: 35-29-3

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET Jan. 20, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Traditionally, underdogs that win outright — especially by a touchdown or more — in the wild-card round don't duplicate that performance in the divisional round. I liken it to the NCAA tournament, where you get an upset in the first round, and then in the second round, there’s a regression or a bit of a reality check.

This is not to say the Packers weren’t impressive last week. They absolutely were. But we're asking this team to go on the road again and beat the best team in the NFC.

The Niners are a team coming off two weeks of rest, and the teams' stars got a welcome break to let various injuries heal. This is asking a lot of Green Bay to go into San Fran under those circumstances.

Green Bay’s future is bright, and maybe the Packers will surprise me here and pull off another upset. But I think this is setting up for San Francisco to remind everyone how good a team it is.

I also don't mind a Niners team total Over here for those looking for something in the prop market.

PICK: 49ers (-9.5) to win by more than 9.5 points

PICK: 49ers team total Over 30.5 points scored

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions (3 p.m. ET Jan. 21, NBC)

Tampa Bay pulled a slight upset over a dead-team walking in Philadelphia last week. The Bucs were impressive with how they did it on offense — especially coming off a couple of games without an offensive touchdown.

Baker Mayfield looked healthy, and that could mean trouble for a Lions defense that gave up 425 to the Rams last week.

Todd Bowles’ defense should give Jared Goff a bunch of different looks, and while Goff was 30-44 for 353 in the regular season meeting, that game was 10-6 late in the third quarter. So it's not like the Lions were scoring points all over the place.

Yes, the atmosphere will be wild at Ford Field, but the Bucs have the ingredients to make this game interesting.

PICK: Buccaneers (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

