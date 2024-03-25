National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Russell Wilson favored to start Week 1 Published Mar. 25, 2024 9:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

All signs — including the odds — point to Russell Wilson starting under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

Wilson joined the Steelers on a one-year deal in March, after being released by the Denver Broncos. And shortly after, Pittsburgh traded for former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields , a move that begged the question: Will there be a quarterback controversy in Steel City?

FOX Sports NFC reporter Carmen Vitali had this to say of the trade, which netted a conditional sixth-round pick for the Bears:

"[Bears general manager Ryan] Poles didn't want to drag this process out longer than it had already gone on. He didn't want Fields to be on the roster when Chicago drafted its new signal caller. Poles also sent Fields to a good situation. Fields will have the opportunity to learn and grow in a stable organization that seems to be leaving the door open for the 25-year-old to become part of its future. The Steelers have Russell Wilson on a veteran minimum, one-year deal as their starter, after all."

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's see what the odds say at FanDuel Sportsbook regarding the starting spot in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS WEEK 1 STARTING QUARTERBACK: *

Russell Wilson: -720 (bet $10 to win $11.39 total)

Justin Fields: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

* odds as of 3/25/24

In terms of professional starts, the two Steelers quarterbacks are not in the same stratosphere.

Wilson, 35, has 188 starts. Fields, 25, clocks in at 38.

Also, at FanDuel, Wilson's odds to throw for 3,500 yards or more are at +160 and his odds to throw 25 or more touchdowns are at +175.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

&amp;nbsp;

share