National Football League
2023 NFL trade deadline social reaction: Chase Young to 49ers, Bills acquire Rasul Douglas
National Football League

2023 NFL trade deadline social reaction: Chase Young to 49ers, Bills acquire Rasul Douglas

Published Oct. 31, 2023 6:15 p.m. ET

The Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline came and went, and multiple teams orchestrated deals to either strengthen their roster for a playoff-push or obtain draft capital for the future.

Tuesday's blockbuster trade involved the Washington Commanders dealing edge rusher Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a conditional third-round pick. The 24-year-old's pass-rushing ability will almost certainly bolster the 49ers defensive line, which also includes Young's former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa

The deadline action also included another Commanders' deal that shipped defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears, as well as a variety of other trades that sent shock waves through social media. 

That being said, here were some of the top reactions to the moves made prior to the deadline. 

ADVERTISEMENT

49ers bolster D-line

Commanders collect draft capital

Bills strengthen secondary

The Buffalo Bills gained much-needed help in the secondary by acquiring Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas

Vikings nab Dobbs for QB help 

After Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings went out and grabbed quarterback Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Transfer portal in college basketball remains 'the equivalent of free agency'

Transfer portal in college basketball remains 'the equivalent of free agency'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes