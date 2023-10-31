National Football League 2023 NFL trade deadline social reaction: Chase Young to 49ers, Bills acquire Rasul Douglas Published Oct. 31, 2023 6:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline came and went, and multiple teams orchestrated deals to either strengthen their roster for a playoff-push or obtain draft capital for the future.

Tuesday's blockbuster trade involved the Washington Commanders dealing edge rusher Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a conditional third-round pick. The 24-year-old's pass-rushing ability will almost certainly bolster the 49ers defensive line, which also includes Young's former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa.

The deadline action also included another Commanders' deal that shipped defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears, as well as a variety of other trades that sent shock waves through social media.

That being said, here were some of the top reactions to the moves made prior to the deadline.

49ers bolster D-line

Commanders collect draft capital

Bills strengthen secondary

The Buffalo Bills gained much-needed help in the secondary by acquiring Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Vikings nab Dobbs for QB help

After Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings went out and grabbed quarterback Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals.

