Vikings QB Kirk Cousins leaves with Achilles tear in 4th quarter vs. Packers
Updated Oct. 29, 2023 4:57 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins left the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after injuring his right ankle early in the fourth quarter. Upon further evaluation, the injury was confirmed to be an Achilles tear, per ESPN. 

The Vikings led 24-10 when Cousins walked gingerly to the sideline after getting sacked for a second consecutive play, a series that ended with Green Bay's Karl Brooks blocking Greg Joseph's 44-yard field-goal attempt.

Cousins was getting treatment on the sideline during the Packers' ensuing possession, which ended with them losing the ball on downs at the Minnesota 10-yard line.

Backup quarterback Jaren Hall, a rookie fifth-round pick from BYU, entered the game when the Vikings regained possession with 7:15 left in the game. 

