Vikings QB Kirk Cousins leaves with Achilles tear in 4th quarter vs. Packers
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins left the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after injuring his right ankle early in the fourth quarter. Upon further evaluation, the injury was confirmed to be an Achilles tear, per ESPN.
The Vikings led 24-10 when Cousins walked gingerly to the sideline after getting sacked for a second consecutive play, a series that ended with Green Bay's Karl Brooks blocking Greg Joseph's 44-yard field-goal attempt.
Cousins was getting treatment on the sideline during the Packers' ensuing possession, which ended with them losing the ball on downs at the Minnesota 10-yard line.
Backup quarterback Jaren Hall, a rookie fifth-round pick from BYU, entered the game when the Vikings regained possession with 7:15 left in the game.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Oregon-Utah, BYU-Texas, NFL teaser
10 NFL trades we'd like to see before the deadline: Who lands Derrick Henry?
-
2023 NFL Week 8 odds: Best bets, including Falcons, Packers to cover
49ers QB Brock Purdy clears concussion protocol and will start vs. Bengals
2023 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
Why the Cowboys should pursue RB Derrick Henry before trade deadline
Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud are rivals — and close friends: 'Blessing to have a brother like that'
Which NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?
NFL Week 8 live updates: Eagles, Vikings win, Jets get overtime victory, Browns-Seahawks live
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Oregon-Utah, BYU-Texas, NFL teaser
10 NFL trades we'd like to see before the deadline: Who lands Derrick Henry?
-
2023 NFL Week 8 odds: Best bets, including Falcons, Packers to cover
49ers QB Brock Purdy clears concussion protocol and will start vs. Bengals
2023 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
Why the Cowboys should pursue RB Derrick Henry before trade deadline
Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud are rivals — and close friends: 'Blessing to have a brother like that'
Which NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?