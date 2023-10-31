National Football League 49ers strike again, acquire Commanders' Chase Young to bolster defensive line Published Oct. 31, 2023 3:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 49ers have swung another big in-season move, following last year's acquisition of RB Christian McCaffrey.

Chase Young is heading to the Bay Area as San Francisco has acquired the Commanders edge rusher for a conditional third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported.

San Francisco's acquisition of Young adds to arguably the most talented line in the league, with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and defensive ends Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead regarded as among the best players at their respective positions. The Niners also traded for Randy Gregory from the Broncos earlier in October.

However, the 49ers haven't necessarily had the production to match that claim so far this season. They rank 18th in sacks with 18 and are 11th in tackles for loss this season with 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young can certainly help San Francisco in both areas. He has recorded 15 total tackles and five sacks in his first full season back since tearing his ACL in 2021. He was also a three-down player for the Commanders again, playing in 84% of their defensive snaps.

Prior to his injury in 2021, Young appeared to be on track to be one of the league's next great edge players. He recorded 44 total tackles and 7.5 sacks as a rookie, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

The Commanders opted not to pick up Young's pricey fifth-year option on his rookie contract this past offseason after his long ACL recovery. That meant Young entered the 2023 season in the final year of his contract.

Tuesday's trade also marks a clear sign of where the Commanders are headed. Earlier in the day, the team agreed to move standout defensive end Montez Sweat to the Bears for a second-round pick, signaling the start of a potential rebuild following their 3-5 start to the season.

Meanwhile, the 49ers bolster their defense to try to get over the hump in the NFC playoffs. They've lost in the NFC Championship Game in each of the past two seasons. After a fast start this season, San Francisco has hit a midseason skid, losing its past three games.

share