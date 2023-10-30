National Football League 2023 NFL trade deadline tracker: Seahawks acquire Leonard Williams from Giants Updated Oct. 30, 2023 3:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL trade season is hitting its boiling point.

The trade deadline is just hours away, as teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make any final in-season deals. As teams try to make one last move to either gear up for a Super Bowl run or recoup compensation on players with limited organizational futures, here are all the notable trades that have taken place ahead of the deadline.

October 30

Seahawks trade for DT Leonard Williams from Giants

Key stats: Williams has recorded 21 total tackles with 1.5 sacks and one run stuff in seven games this season.

What else is involved: The Giants will receive a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Seahawks.

What it means: Seattle is loading up its defense after it improved to 5-2 and moved into first place in the NFC West on Sunday. Williams has been well-regarded as one of the league's best interior defensive linemen over the last few seasons, earning a three-year, $63 million contract with $45 million guaranteed during the 2021 offseason.

