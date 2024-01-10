National Football League
2023-24 NFL odds: Win totals Over/Unders recap for every team
Updated Jan. 10, 2024 2:33 p.m. ET

Now that the 2023 NFL regular season has come to a close, bettors can start looking back at how their win total futures turned out.

Betting on title futures is fun, but wagering on win totals is even more thrilling, especially toward the end of the season. There's nothing better than the sweat during the final weeks, especially if you have a few dollars riding on the fun.  

With the playoffs starting this weekend, it’s a good time to look over this season's NFL projected win totals and see how your team (and your bets) performed.

AFC

Buffalo Bills: O/U 10.5 wins
Result: 11 wins (Over)

Baltimore Ravens: O/U 10.5 wins
Result: 13 wins (Over)

Cincinnati Bengals: O/U 11.5 wins 
Result: 9 wins (Under)

Denver Broncos: O/U 8.5 wins
Result: 8 wins (Under) 

Houston Texans: O/U 6.5 wins
Result: 10 wins (Over) 

Indianapolis Colts: O/U 6.5 wins
Result: 9 wins (Over) 

Jacksonville Jaguars: O/U 9.5 wins
Result: 9 wins (Under)

Kansas City Chiefs: O/U 11.5 wins
Result: 11 wins (Under)

Los Angeles Chargers: O/U 9.5 wins
Result: 5 wins (Under)

Las Vegas Raiders: O/U 6.5 wins
Results: 8 wins (Over) 

Miami Dolphins: O/U 9.5 wins
Result: 11 wins (Over)

New England Patriots: O/U 8.5 wins
Result: 4 wins (Under)

New York Jets: O/U 9.5 wins
Result: 7 wins (Under)

Pittsburgh Steelers: O/U 8.5 wins 
Result: 10 wins (Over)

Tennessee Titans: O/U 7.5 wins
Result: 6 wins (Under) 

NFC

Arizona Cardinals:  O/U 4.5 wins
Results: 4 wins (Under) 

Atlanta Falcons: O/U 8.5 wins
Result: 7 wins (Under)    

Chicago Bears: O/U 7.5 wins
Result: 7 wins (Under) 

Carolina Panthers: O/U 7.5 wins
Result: 2 wins (Under)

Dallas Cowboys: O/U 9.5 wins 
Result: 12 wins (Over)

Detroit Lions: O/U 9.5 wins
Result: 12 wins (Over)

Green Bay Packers: O/U 7.5 wins
Result: 9 wins (Over) 

Los Angeles Rams: O/U 6.5 wins 
Result: 10 wins (Over)  

Minnesota Vikings: O/U 8.5 wins
Result: 7 wins (Under)

New Orleans Saints: O/U 9.5 wins
Result: 9 wins (Under)

New York Giants: O/U 7.5 wins
Result: 6 wins (Under)

Philadelphia Eagles: O/U 11.5 wins 
Result: 11 wins (Under)

San Francisco 49ers: O/U 10.5 wins 
Result: 12 wins (Over)

Seattle Seahawks: O/U 8.5 wins 
Result: 9 wins (Over)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O/U 6.5 wins 
Result: 9 wins (Over) 

Washington Commanders: O/U 6.5 wins
Result: 4 wins (Under)

A few tidbits:

  • The New York Jets were a trendy preseason pick to win the Super Bowl. However, given the first game injury to Aaron Rodgers, they stumbled to a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs. Not surprisingly, they failed to hit their nine projected wins.
  • There are always doubters about Dak Prescott, but the Cowboys quarterback proved them wrong as Dallas (12-5) eclipsed their projected win total of 9.5 and won the NFC East. In the process, Prescott made good on his prediction to throw less than 10 interceptions. Can the Cowboys keep the winning going in the postseason?
  • Despite pairing a rookie QB (C.J. Stroud) with a rookie head coach (DeMeco Ryans), the Houston Texans have been one of this season's most pleasant surprises. The Texans effortlessly surpassed their win total of 6.5, finishing 10-7 and capturing the AFC South.
  • Although they started the season 10-1, the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) fell short of their win total of 11.5.
  • But the biggest disappointment belongs to the Los Angeles Chargers, who entered the season projected at 9.5 wins with hopes of competing for the AFC West crown. Sadly, they only notched five victories, more than four games below expectations.
