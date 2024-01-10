National Football League 2023-24 NFL odds: Win totals Over/Unders recap for every team Updated Jan. 10, 2024 2:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Now that the 2023 NFL regular season has come to a close, bettors can start looking back at how their win total futures turned out.

Betting on title futures is fun, but wagering on win totals is even more thrilling, especially toward the end of the season. There's nothing better than the sweat during the final weeks, especially if you have a few dollars riding on the fun.

With the playoffs starting this weekend, it’s a good time to look over this season's NFL projected win totals and see how your team (and your bets) performed.

2022 NFL WIN TOTALS

AFC

Buffalo Bills : O/U 10.5 wins

Result: 11 wins (Over)

Baltimore Ravens: O/U 10.5 wins

Result: 13 wins (Over)

Cincinnati Bengals: O/U 11.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Under)

Denver Broncos : O/U 8.5 wins

Result: 8 wins (Under)

Houston Texans: O/U 6.5 wins

Result: 10 wins (Over)

Indianapolis Colts : O/U 6.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Over)

Jacksonville Jaguars: O/U 9.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Under)

Kansas City Chiefs : O/U 11.5 wins

Result: 11 wins (Under)

Los Angeles Chargers: O/U 9.5 wins

Result: 5 wins (Under)

Las Vegas Raiders: O/U 6.5 wins

Results: 8 wins (Over)

Miami Dolphins: O/U 9.5 wins

Result: 11 wins (Over)

New England Patriots: O/U 8.5 wins

Result: 4 wins (Under)

New York Jets: O/U 9.5 wins

Result: 7 wins (Under)

Pittsburgh Steelers : O/U 8.5 wins

Result: 10 wins (Over)



Tennessee Titans : O/U 7.5 wins

Result: 6 wins (Under)

NFC

Arizona Cardinals: O/U 4.5 wins

Results: 4 wins (Under)

Atlanta Falcons: O/U 8.5 wins

Result: 7 wins (Under)



Chicago Bears : O/U 7.5 wins

Result: 7 wins (Under)



Carolina Panthers: O/U 7.5 wins

Result: 2 wins (Under)

Dallas Cowboys : O/U 9.5 wins

Result: 12 wins (Over)

Detroit Lions : O/U 9.5 wins

Result: 12 wins (Over)

Green Bay Packers: O/U 7.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Over)

Los Angeles Rams : O/U 6.5 wins

Result: 10 wins (Over)

Minnesota Vikings : O/U 8.5 wins

Result: 7 wins (Under)

New Orleans Saints : O/U 9.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Under)

New York Giants : O/U 7.5 wins

Result: 6 wins (Under)

Philadelphia Eagles : O/U 11.5 wins

Result: 11 wins (Under)



San Francisco 49ers : O/U 10.5 wins

Result: 12 wins (Over)

Seattle Seahawks : O/U 8.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Over)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O/U 6.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Over)

Washington Commanders: O/U 6.5 wins

Result: 4 wins (Under)

A few tidbits:

The New York Jets were a trendy preseason pick to win the Super Bowl. However, given the first game injury to Aaron Rodgers , they stumbled to a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs. Not surprisingly, they failed to hit their nine projected wins.

There are always doubters about Dak Prescott , but the Cowboys quarterback proved them wrong as Dallas (12-5) eclipsed their projected win total of 9.5 and won the NFC East. In the process, Prescott made good on his prediction to throw less than 10 interceptions. Can the Cowboys keep the winning going in the postseason?

Despite pairing a rookie QB ( C.J. Stroud ) with a rookie head coach (DeMeco Ryans), the Houston Texans have been one of this season's most pleasant surprises. The Texans effortlessly surpassed their win total of 6.5, finishing 10-7 and capturing the AFC South.

Although they started the season 10-1, the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) fell short of their win total of 11.5.

But the biggest disappointment belongs to the Los Angeles Chargers, who entered the season projected at 9.5 wins with hopes of competing for the AFC West crown. Sadly, they only notched five victories, more than four games below expectations.

