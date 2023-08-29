National Football League 2023 NFL Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks for all 32 teams Updated Aug. 29, 2023 7:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL season is set to begin and sportsbooks have released Over/Under win totals!

FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the numbers and giving their predictions and picks for every team in the league.

Check back daily for predictions on how many wins your team will finish the regular season with.

Let's dive into the action!

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Over/Under: 10.5

Prediction: If you can get past what you last saw from them — a listless 27-10 home playoff loss to the Bengals — then you can remember the dominant regular season that featured four wins by 20-plus points. But I just don’t love the offensive line or the Jets adding Aaron Rodgers. And there are questions about two aging safeties and the loss of their leading tackle, Tremaine Edmunds. With Josh Allen’s contract spiking after this year, you can hear the Super Bowl window closing. I lean to the Bills going under their win total. — Jason McIntyre

Miami Dolphins

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: Every year, I’ll take a chance on some alternative win totals — where you can take the Over 10.5 for plus money. The Dolphins are one of those teams, given how potentially great they can be if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is healthy. They went 8-3 in games he started and finished, but things didn’t go as well with Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson. The defense should be improved under Vic Fangio; the offensive line can only improve. Having to play three of their first four games on the road, including games against Justin Herbert, Bill Belichick and Josh Allen, puts them in a tough spot, as does closing the season against three teams expected to be jockeying for playoff predictions — Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo. You ultimately either trust Tua’s health or you don’t. — Jason McIntyre

New York Jets

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: Yes, the betting public — most notably the big Jets fan base wagering in New York and New Jersey — is brimming with confidence. Perhaps with good reason, now having Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. But I feel public expectations of this team are too high in a division from which it’ll be tough to get into the postseason. Sharp bettor Randy McKay said a tough overall schedule and questionable offensive line have him on the Jets Under 9.5. So I’ll take that bet, as well, at plus money (+110) from The SuperBook. — Patrick Everson

New England Patriots

Over/Under: 7.5

Prediction: How many games will New England win in the suddenly loaded AFC East? You can kiss the Over goodbye if you answer with less than two. Buffalo, Miami and New York all have better rosters, and I wonder how low this already-low total would be if Bill Belichick wasn’t roaming the sidelines. He’s the one coach across the four major professional sports who seems to circumvent his team’s talent. Quarterback Mac Jones should be better with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, but the lack of playmakers on this roster is glaring. Oh, and the Patriots are only favored three times this upcoming season. — Sam Panayotovich

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: It’s going to be an uncomfortable offseason in Dallas if this Cowboys team can’t manage better than 9-8. Yes, the schedule looks tougher than last year, but this is also a better overall roster than the 2022 version, which managed a 12-5 record. Their defense is loaded, and their front office has done a better job of putting talent around Dak Prescott. The Cowboys figure to be one of the NFC’s elite squads, and there are no excuses if they can’t play like it. They don’t have to improve upon last year’s record, but anything less than 10 or 11 wins would be a disappointment. — David Helman

New York Giants

Over/Under: 7.5

Prediction: The Giants are only favored in three of their first 10 games, and the schedule is rigorous. Back-to-back road games against the Dolphins and Bills, and then three straight on the road in November, compounded by the late Week 13 bye, sets the Giants up for a difficult season. If they’re trying to get into the playoffs, they’ll have to do so in New Orleans, in Philadelphia, then a layup against the (likely) tanking Rams, and then another game against the Eagles. New York was 8-4-1 in games decided by a touchdown or less. Is that going to happen again? They were just 2-7 against playoff teams last year. Sell your stock. — Jason McIntyre

Philadelphia Eagles

Over/Under: 11.5

Prediction: Philadelphia played a cushy schedule last year, A.J. Brown was one of the best off-season additions of 2022 and the Eagles went 14-3 before suffering a narrow Super Bowl defeat to Patrick Mahomes. Losing both coordinators, two linebackers, and facing a much more difficult schedule after the first five weeks, the Eagles are probably more in line to be an 11-win team this year. Even if they’re close to as healthy as last year, getting to 12 wins and clearing 11.5 will be difficult. This is one of those Under or Pass bets for me. — Jason McIntyre

Washington Commanders

Over/Under: 6.5

Prediction: The value on Commanders Under 6.5 wins has been depleted. Sharp bettors got on Under 6.5 at +110, even money and -110, to the extent that Under 6.5 is now at least a -125 favorite. Some sportsbooks are out to -135. So Under 6.5 isn’t a value play at this point — the best odds are long gone. And it’s understandable why the price has moved so much. Professional bettor Adam Chernoff rightly noted that Washington has a brutal schedule early and late in the season. Still, with the Under value dried up, I’ll follow sharp player Randy McKay’s advice and grudgingly take Over 6.5 (+115). But the Under won’t surprise me at all. — Patrick Everson

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Over/Under: 6.5

Prediction: The Houston Texans hit reset on the franchise with the hiring of coach DeMeco Ryans and some front office shuffling. The Texans drafted C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick and then traded back up to three for Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson. Those are two core pieces they desperately needed. This team is short on talent, and we will see that every Sunday. Stroud has looked good at times this preseason, and he will flash that magic throughout the season but will show himself to be a rookie. The defense doesn't have many game-wreckers but will be a well-coached unit with Ryans running the show. Unfortunately, that is not enough for the Texans to win at least seven games. — Geoff Schwartz

Jacksonville Jaguars

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: The Jaguars Over their win total is my favorite win total wager heading into the 2023 season. Jacksonville won nine games last season in the first season of the Trevor Lawrence-Doug Pederson pairing. We see quarterbacks (and their teams) often make huge jumps in Year 2. Yes, Lawrence is heading into his third NFL season, but we need to toss his rookie year because of his poor coaching situation. The Jaguars have an improved roster, adding players like Calvin Ridley and Anton Harrison to the offense which should help Lawrence skyrocket into the conversation as a Tier 1 quarterback. — Geoff Schwartz

Indianapolis Colts

Over/Under: 6.5

Prediction: I believe Anthony Richardson will be an excellent NFL quarterback, but just not this season. The offense is going to be heavy RPO and run-based which lets me know they are easing Richardson into the NFL. It’s the proper approach for a quarterback who has a season's worth of college reps. The Colts may be without Jonathan Taylor for some portion of the season and their offensive line is good not great. Indianapolis was 26th in scoring defense last season, and I do expect them to play better this season. They have talent at all three levels, and we know defense goes up and down every season. All in all, these wagers are mostly about quarterback play, and I think Richardson isn’t good enough yet to win seven games in his first season. — Geoff Schwartz

Tennessee Titans

Over/Under: 7.5

Prediction: I’d love to play football for Mike Vrabel. I love watching Mike Vrabel’s teams play football. However, this Mike Vrabel team is not going to be good this season. The Titans quarterback room is bad. Ryan Tannehill is not getting any younger, Malik Willis struggled big time last season and Will Levis is a rookie. To make any issues at quarterback worse is their offensive line, which is easily bottom five in the NFL right now. The Titans defense will be good, but we saw last season what happened to the defense when the offense couldn’t keep pace. — Geoff Schwartz

NFC SOUTH

New Orleans Saints

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: The Saints continue to be one of the most overrated teams in the league, and this time it’s because they brought in the forever average Derek Carr to play quarterback. Yawn. Sure, the NFC South is weak, but New Orleans hits the road in two of its first three games without the suspended Alvin Kamara. Let’s also not ignore that this offense has fallen off a cliff since Sean Payton left, and it certainly doesn’t help that receiver Michael Thomas can’t stay healthy. — Sam Panayotovich

Atlanta Falcons

Over/Under: 8.5

Prediction: It’s not about Desmond Ridder, it’s about the schedule. The toughest QBs they face this season are Trevor Lawrence (neutral site), Kirk Cousins (at home), Derek Carr (at home) and Aaron Rodgers (in NY). The Falcons face a staggering six games against QBs who are first-time starters. If Ridder is a game manager and doesn’t turn the ball over, this 7-win team from last year could pop with 10 or 11 wins based on the schedule. — Jason McIntyre

Carolina Panthers

Over/Under: 7.5

Prediction: Too much new for me — new OC, new QB, new head coach. They’ll have lots of kinks to work out, so don’t be stunned by a slow start. Bryce Young’s offensive line has had a bad preseason, and the skill position players are average at best. Toss in four of the first six games being on the road and there’s a recipe for a 4-5 win season, with many of those wins coming against the AFC South. — Jason McIntyre

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over/Under: 6.5

Prediction: Have you seen the quarterbacks the Bucs are planning to roll out? Baker Mayfield and/or Kyle Trask are the two primary options for Tampa Bay. Mayfield is 8-15 in his last 25 starts dating back to the start of the 2021 season. He has not thrown for over 250 yards since November 2021 and has generally been a turnover machine, having nearly as many interceptions as touchdowns during that time. The Bucs' offensive line is going through some shuffling, plus they couldn’t run the ball very well last season. They have a backward way of thinking about their offensive design and having bad quarterbacks isn’t going to help. If they can stay healthy, the defense can be good, but that’s not enough to carry the team to seven wins. There’s also the question of the motivation to win for the Bucs. They need a franchise quarterback and the 2024 NFL draft is full of them. Landing a Caleb Williams or Drake Maye would secure the future of their franchise. That’s more important than winning a few extra games this season. — Geoff Schwartz

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Over/Under: 10.5

Prediction: Coming Wednesday!

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over/Under: 8.5

Prediction: Coming Wednesday!

Cleveland Browns

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: Coming Wednesday!

Cincinnati Bengals

Over/Under: 11.5

Prediction: Coming Wednesday!

NFC NORTH

Green Bay Packers

Over/Under: 7.5

Prediction: Coming Wednesday!

Chicago Bears

Over/Under: 7.5

Prediction: Coming Wednesday!

Minnesota Vikings

Over/Under: 8.5

Prediction: Coming Wednesday!

Detroit Lions

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: Coming Wednesday!

AFC WEST

Kansas City Chiefs

Over/Under: 11.5

Prediction: Coming Thursday!

Denver Broncos

Over/Under: 8.5

Prediction: Coming Thursday!

Las Vegas Raiders

Over/Under: 6.5

Prediction: Coming Thursday!

Los Angeles Chargers

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: Coming Thursday!

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Over/Under: 4.5

Prediction: Coming Thursday!

San Francisco 49ers

Over/Under: 10.5

Prediction: Coming Thursday!

Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under: 6.5

Prediction: Coming Thursday!

Seattle Seahawks

Over/Under: 8.5

Prediction: Coming Thursday!

