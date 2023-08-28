National Football League 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 28, 2023 5:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Philadelphia Eagles eclipse their win total of 11.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Eagles' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports NFL East reporter Ralph Vacchiano: Eagles Over 11.5 wins

The Eagles are loaded — but of course, so is their schedule, with games against the Bills, 49ers, Jets, Dolphins and Vikings, along with six games in potentially the best division in football.

But they’re still the class of that division and dangerous on both sides of the ball. As long as they’re healthy — particularly at quarterback — it’s hard to imagine them not winning 12 games again. They can run, pass, stop the run, rush the passer and do it in a variety of ways. They have far too many ways to win games to not be an NFC power again.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre : Eagles Under 11.5 wins (or no play)

Philadelphia played a cushy schedule last year, A.J. Brown was one of the best offseason additions of 2022, and the Eagles went 14-3 and suffered a narrow Super Bowl defeat to Patrick Mahomes.

Losing both coordinators, two linebackers, and facing a much more difficult schedule after the first five weeks, the Eagles are probably more in line to be an 11-win team this year. Even if they’re close to as healthy as last year, getting to 12 wins and clearing 11.5 will be difficult. This is Under or Pass for me.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

7-6 (Over-Under) since 2010

Since winning 13 games in 2004, has only won 12 games twice (last season won 14, and in 2017 won 13)

2022 In Review

Overall: 14-3, 1st in NFC East

Home record: 7-2

Road record: 7-1

Divisional record: 4-2

Point differential: +133 (3rd in NFL)

Points per game: 28.1 (3rd in NFL)

Yards per game: 389.1 (3rd in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 20.2 (T-7th in NFL)

Opposing yards per game: 301.5 (2nd)

What to Know

Head Coach: Nick Sirianni, third season (23-11 with Eagles)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .566 (Hardest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 14

2021: 9

2020: 4

2019: 9

2018: 9

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

