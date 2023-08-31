National Football League 2023 San Francisco 49ers Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 31, 2023 9:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the San Francisco 49ers eclipse their win total of 10.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the 49ers' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports NFC West writer Eric D. Williams: 49ers Over 10.5 wins

San Francisco has one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, filled with elite talents like Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey.

But how successful a season the 49ers have likely will ride on the arm of second-year pro Brock Purdy, who’s coming off major elbow surgery. Purdy appeared healthy during preseason play and should be even better with another year in the offense.

Even with a new defensive coordinator in Steve Wilks, the expectation is San Francisco won’t miss a beat, particularly with the addition of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave up front.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: 49ers Over 10.5 wins

The Niners are my highest power-rated team in the NFC. I think they’re better 1-through-53 than Philadelphia, which probably isn’t a popular opinion. Assuming coach Kyle Shanahan gets Brock Purdy back healthy, this offense will hum with all the versatility.

How do opponents stop Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle? You can basically pencil San Francisco in for five wins against the West, and they’ll only have to go 6-5 the rest of the way.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

6-7 (Over-Under) since 2010

In the past nine seasons, have only won 11 or more games twice (last season and in 2019 – won 13 games in each of those seasons)

2022 In Review

Overall: 13-4, first in NFC West

Home record: 8-1

Road record: 5-3

Divisional record: 6-0

Point differential: +173 (first in NFL)

Points per game: 26.5 (sixth in NFL)

Yards per game: 365.6 (fifth in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 16.3 (first in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 300.6 (first in NFL)

What to Know

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan, seventh season (52-46 with 49ers)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .514 (18th-easiest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 13

2021: 10

2020: 6

2019: 13

2018: 4

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

