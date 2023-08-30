National Football League 2023 Baltimore Ravens Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Published Aug. 30, 2023 1:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Baltimore Ravens eclipse their win total of 10.5?

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Ravens' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich : Ravens Over 10.5 wins

Baltimore’s offense will be a lot more versatile this season with the additions of Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers to the receiver room. And don’t sleep on new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who will have that unit playing at a much faster tempo. That will certainly benefit quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens’ defense has been a top-10 unit in three of the last four seasons and there’s absolutely no reason to think that’ll change anytime soon.

Pick via FOX Sports Columnist Martin Rogers: Ravens Under 10.5 wins

There is not much kindness to the Baltimore schedule, which forms the main reason for tilting toward the Under. The front part of the campaign is packed with matchups against each of their AFC North rivals before mid-October hits, and all of them are away from home. Lamar Jackson’s contract settlement removes the cloud of unease that floated for so long, while Odell Beckham Jr. is an exciting incoming piece whose potential connection with Jackson offers much intrigue. Talking of connection, Todd Monken comes in as new offensive coordinator in a move that is hoped will allow Jackson to run a lot less and spread the ball a lot more. If it seems liked we’ve not spoken much about the defense, it’s because there hasn’t been much change to a strong and solid group, with John Harbaugh’s push for a postseason run largely hitched to whether the team can rack up more points of its own.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

6-6-1 (Over-Under-Push) since 2010

Since winning 12 games in 2010, have won 11 or more games three times (2011, 2019, 2020)

2022 In Review

Overall: 10-7, second in AFC North

Home record: 5-3

Road record: 5-4

Divisional record: 3-3

Point differential: +35 (eighth in NFL)

Points per game: 20.6 (19th in NFL)

Yards per Game: 338.8 (16th in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 18.5 (third in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 324.3 (T-9th)

Why Steelers, Ravens are front-runners for AFC North title Nick Wright and Chris Broussard share their AFC North predictions, including why the Ravens and Steelers are their front-runners to snag the title.

What to Know

Head Coach: John Harbaugh, 16th season (147-95 with Ravens)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .484 (12th-easiest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 10

2021: 8

2020: 11

2019: 14

2018: 10

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share