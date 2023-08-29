National Football League 2023 Houston Texans Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 29, 2023 2:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Houston Texans eclipse their win total of 6.5?

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Texans' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: Texans Under 6.5 wins

The Houston Texans hit reset on the franchise with the hiring of coach DeMeco Ryans and some front office shuffling. The Texans drafted C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick and then traded back up to three for Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson. Those are two core pieces they desperately needed.

This team is short on talent, and we will see that every Sunday. Stroud has looked good at times this preseason, and he will flash that magic throughout the season but will show himself to be a rookie. The defense doesn't have many game-wreckers but will be a well-coached unit with Ryans running the show. Unfortunately, that is not enough for the Texans to win at least seven games.

Pick via FOX Sports AFC South Reporter Ben Arthur: Texans Under 6.5 wins

No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud’s progress during the preseason gives hope to a franchise that hasn’t had much in recent years, but can it get enough production in its passing game to be truly competitive?

The Texans have an underwhelming cast of receivers on paper. DeMeco Ryans’ presence and personnel upgrades to the defense should help a unit that produced the worst run defense in team history in 2022, but expecting dramatic improvements in Year 1 seems unrealistic.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

7-5-1 (Over-Under-Push) since 2010

Has just eight combined wins over the last three seasons

Last time winning more than seven games was in 2019 (won 10 games)

2022 In Review

Overall: 3-13-1, third in AFC South

Home record: 0-7-1

Road record: 3-6

Divisional record: 3-2-1

Point differential: -131 (30th in NFL)

Points per game: 17 (T-30th in NFL)

Yards per game: 283.5 (31st in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 24.7 (27th in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 379.5 (30th)

Jets vs. Bills highlight Nick Wright, Chris Broussard's AFC East predictions Nick Wright and Chris Broussard share their AFC East predictions, including whether the New York Jets or Buffalo Bills will win their division.

What to Know

Head Coach: DeMeco Ryans, first season (was defensive coordinator with 49ers)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .431 (third-easiest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 3

2021: 4

2020: 4

2019: 10

2018: 11

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence

share