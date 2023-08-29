National Football League 2023 Indianapolis Colts Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 29, 2023 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Indianapolis Colts eclipse their win total of 6.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Colts' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: Colts Under 6.5 wins

I believe quarterback Anthony Richardson will be an excellent NFL quarterback, but just not this season. The offense will be heavy RPO and run-based, which lets me know they are easing Richardson into the league. It’s the proper approach for a quarterback with a season's worth of college reps.

That being said, the Colts may be without Jonathan Taylor for some portion of the season, and their offensive line is good, not great. Indianapolis was 26th in scoring defense last season, and I do expect them to play better this season. They have talent at all three levels, and we know defense goes up and down every season. All in all, these wagers are mostly about quarterback play, and I think Richardson isn’t good enough yet to win seven games in his first season. And if Taylor misses games, that won't help his cause.

Pick via FOX Sports AFC South Reporter Ben Arthur: Colts Under 6.5 wins

Don't get me wrong, the Colts will be fun to watch with No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, a generational athlete at the quarterback position. But his preseason performance showed us that his passing and accuracy have a long way to go.

It also doesn’t help that Indianapolis has a pedestrian receiver room and the same starting offensive line that gave up 60 sacks a year ago around him. Then there’s the fact that Jonathan Taylor’s days with the franchise could be numbered. This is a team very clearly in rebuild mode.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

5-7-1 (Over-Under-Push) since 2010

In the last eight seasons, have won seven or more games six times

2022 In Review

Overall: 4-12-1, third in AFC South

Home record: 2-6

Road record: 2-6-1

Divisional record: 1-4-1

Point differential: -138 (Last in NFL)

Points per game: 17 (T-30th in NFL)

Yards per game: 311.6 (27th in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 25.1 (T-28th in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 334 (15th)

What to Know

Head Coach: Shane Steichen, first season (was OC with Eagles)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .434 (fourth-easiest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 4

2021: 9

2020: 11

2019: 7

2018: 10

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

