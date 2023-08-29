National Football League Colts will reportedly keep Jonathan Taylor, place him on PUP list Published Aug. 29, 2023 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jonathan Taylor is staying in Indianapolis for the time being.

The Colts weren't able to find a trade for the star running back that they liked ahead of their self-imposed 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, ESPN reported. However, Taylor won't be taking the field with the Colts any time soon either as he's expected to remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, ruling him out for the first four games of the season, ESPN added to its report.

Taylor had requested a trade from the Colts after the team showed little desire to negotiate a contract extension with him. After Colts owner Jim Irsay declared that the team had no plans to deal Taylor, the team reversed course and gave him permission to find a trade partner on Aug. 21.

A couple of days later, it was revealed that the Colts set a deadline of Tuesday to complete a trade. The Colts were reportedly seeking a first-round pick or multiple picks equivalent to a first-round pick in return for Taylor. The Miami Dolphins were among the rumored teams interested in Taylor.

Teams around the league needed to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, so the Colts had to make a decision to whether to place Taylor on the PUP list. Still rehabbing from ankle surgery, Taylor missed the offseason program and all of training camp. Officially on the PUP list, he will miss games against the Jaguars, Ravens, Texans and Rams.

Taylor is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

