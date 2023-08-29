National Football League 2023 Tennessee Titans Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 29, 2023 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Tennessee Titans eclipse their win total of 7.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Titans' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: Titans Under 7.5 wins

I’d love to play football for coach Mike Vrabel. I love watching his teams play football. However, this Vrabel team will not be good this season. The Titans quarterback room is bad. Ryan Tannehill is not getting any younger, Malik Willis struggled big time last season and Will Levis is a rookie. To make any issues at quarterback worse is their offensive line, which is easily bottom five in the NFL right now. The Titans defense will be good, but we saw what happened to the defense last season when the offense couldn’t keep pace.

I don't see them getting to eight wins. Bet the Under.

Pick via FOX Sports AFC South Reporter Ben Arthur: Titans Over 7.5 wins

The Titans seem to be slept on nationally. They still have a very strong defense, particularly on the defensive line, which will be even better with the return of top pass-rusher Harold Landry. Derrick Henry is still the engine of this team, playing at a high level entering his age-29 season. DeAndre Hopkins’ addition takes the pressure off rising second-year pass-catchers Treylon Burks and Chig Okonkwo in the passing game. If healthy, the Titans are poised to finish above .500.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

7-5-1 (Over-Under-Push) since 2010

Had won nine or more games in six straight seasons before winning just seven games last season

2022 In Review

Overall: 7-10, second in AFC South

Home record: 3-5

Road record: 4-5

Divisional record: 3-3

Point differential: -61 (26th in NFL)

Points per game: 17.5 (28th in NFL)

Yards per game: 296.8 (30th in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 21.1 (T-13th in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 351.6 (23rd)

What to Know

Head Coach: Mike Vrabel, sixth season (48-34 with Titans)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .448 (fifth-easiest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 7

2021: 12

2020: 11

2019: 9

2018: 9

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

