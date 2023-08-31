National Football League 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 31, 2023 5:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Las Vegas Raiders eclipse their win total of 6.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Raiders' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Insider Martin Rogers: Raiders Under 6.5 wins

The Super Bowl is coming to Sin City, and there has been some recent momentum for teams from the host venue, with the Buccaneers and the Rams providing well-received local triumphs in two of the past three years.

Don’t expect that trend to extend to the Raiders, who are following a path that is presumably designed for progress but is more than a little hard to follow. Quarterback Derek Carr is out after he was released but instantly snapped up by the New Orleans Saints on a $150 million deal. Jimmy Garoppolo is in, and head coach Josh McDaniels is expecting big things from him.

Davante Adams remains an extraordinary receiver, running back Josh Jacobs is coming off a brilliant running year and … then we’ll see. The defense has Maxx Crosby as its only star name, and No. 7 pick Tyree Wilson comes in as a highly regarded defensive end. The early part of the schedule is key. If the team has a poor start things could get messy.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich : Raiders Under 6.5 wins

Death by division feels way too likely for this bunch. Facing quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson twice apiece is about as tough as it gets, and on top of that, Pro Football Focus says the Raiders have the fifth-toughest schedule in football.

Woof. The odds are against QB Jimmy Garoppolo staying healthy, and Josh McDaniels is 17-28 as a head coach.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

7-6 (Over-Under) since 2010

The Raiders last won the AFC West Division after the 2002 season

2022 In Review

Overall: 6-11, third in AFC West

Home record: 4-4

Road record: 2-7

Divisional record: 3-3

Point differential: -23 (22nd in NFL)

Points per game: 23.2 (12th in NFL)

Yards per game: 352.5 (12th in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 24.6 (26th in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 365.6 (28th)

Can Chargers or Broncos challenge Chiefs for AFC West crown?

What to Know

Head Coach: Josh McDaniels second season (6-11 with Raiders)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .524 (10th-hardest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Do Raiders start Jimmy Garoppolo or Aidan O'Connell moving forward? Colin Cowherd weighs in on the Raiders QB situation, after Derek Carr was released and landed in New Orleans.

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 6

2021: 10

2020: 8

2019: 7

2018: 4

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter.

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN.

