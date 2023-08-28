National Football League 2023 New York Giants Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 28, 2023 5:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the New York Giants eclipse their win total of 7.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Giants' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports NFC East Writer Ralph Vacchiano: Giants Over 7.5 wins

But not by much. The Giants are building their way back into relevance, but last year’s 9-7-1 record was still a bit of a mirage. They won a lot of games early and did it without much of an offense outside Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

They have more weapons now and are a better team, but they’re also facing a tougher schedule. It’s a good bet they will end up an improved team with a record that’s not improved by much, if at all.

In other words, watch them hover around .500 all season. But they’re not very deep, so their health will matter a lot.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre : Giants Under 7.5 wins

Only favored in three of their first 10 games, the scheduled is rigorous. Back-to-back road games against the Dolphins and Bills, and then three straight on the road in November, compounded by the late Week 13 bye, sets the Giants up for a difficult season.

If they’re trying to get into the playoffs, they’ll have to do so in New Orleans, in Philadelphia, then a layup against the (likely) tanking Rams, and then another game against the Eagles.

New York was 8-4-1 in games decided by a touchdown or less. Is that going to happen again? They were just 2-7 against playoff teams last year. Sell your stock.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

3-9-1 (Over-Under-Push) since 2010

The Giants were 14-5 against the spread (ATS) in 2022, best in the NFL

2022 In Review

Overall: 9-7-1, 3rd in NFC East

Home record: 5-3-1

Road record: 4-4

Divisional record: 1-4-1

Point differential: -6 (16th in NFL)

Points per game: 21.5 (T-15th in NFL)

Yards per game: 333.9 (18th in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 21.8 (T-17th in NFL)

Opposing yards per game: 358.2 (25th in NFL)

What to Know

Head Coach: Brian Daboll, second season (9-7-1 with Giants)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .549 (third-hardest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 9

2021: 4

2020: 6

2019: 4

2018: 5

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Jason McIntyre is the co-host of The Herd and a FOX Sports gambling analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010. You can find him on Twitter at @ JasonRMcIntyre .

