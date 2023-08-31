2023 Arizona Cardinals Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks
With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!
September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!
Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.
Can the Arizona Cardinals eclipse their win total of 4.5?
Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Cardinals' season playing out.
Pick via FOX Sports NFC West writer Eric D. Williams: Cardinals Under 4.5 wins
Yes, Arizona seems intently focused on the 2024 NFL Draft and the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. It’s hard to see the Cardinals winning many games with either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune at quarterback. And Kyler Murray will miss at least the first four games as he begins the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, continuing his recovery from ACL knee surgery.
Defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon could at least make games interesting if the Cardinals punch above their weight, with safety Budda Baker leading them on that side of the football. But it will be an uphill climb for Arizona to not finish with the worst record in the NFL.
Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz: Cardinals Under 4.5 wins
Some team has to be the worst in the NFL, and while it’s not always the team you expect, the Cardinals are making a strong attempt at it. The roster is bad, and it’s on purpose.
This is how you tank — a new general manager and head coach have purged the roster, including a recent trade of Isaiah Simmons, their first-round pick just three years ago. The Cardinals are without their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, for at least half the season, and when he comes back, how good will he be? I think there’s a chance he doesn’t see the field all season.
On defense, the Cardinals are short of game-wreckers up front, and there’s no one offenses will be concerned about.
FOX Sports Research Nuggets
- 6-6-1 (Over-Under-Push) since 2010
- In the past five seasons, have won five or fewer games three times (2018, 2019, 2022)
2022 In Review
- Overall: 4-13, fourth in NFC West
- Home record: 1-8
- Road record: 3-5
- Divisional record: 1-5
- Point differential: -109 (29th in NFL)
- Notable streak: ended on seven-game losing streak (longest losing streak since 2012)
- Points per game: 20 (21st in NFL)
- Yards per game: 323.5 (22nd in NFL)
- Opponent points per game: 26.4 (31st in NFL)
- Opponent yards per game: 348.9 (21st in NFL)
What to Know
- Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon, first season (previously defensive coordinator of Eagles)
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .519 (22nd-easiest in NFL)
Key Additions
- OT Paris Johnson Jr. (first-round pick, sixth overall from Ohio State)
Key Subtractions
- DE Zach Allen (Denver Broncos)
- DL J.J. Watt
- WR A.J. Green
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (Tennessee Titans)
- C Rodney Hudson
- CB Byron Murphy (Minnesota Vikings)
- OLB Markus Golden (Pittsburgh Steelers)
- WR Robbie Chosen (Miami Dolphins)
Win Totals From Last 5 Years
- 2022: 4
- 2021: 11
- 2020: 8
- 2019: 5
- 2018: 3
Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams.
Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @GeoffSchwartz.
