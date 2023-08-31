2023 Denver Broncos Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks
With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!
September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!
Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.
Can the Denver Broncos eclipse their win total of 8.5?
Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Broncos' season playing out.
Pick via FOX Sports Insider Martin Rogers: Broncos Over 8.5 wins
Sean Payton, Sean Payton, Sean Payton.
There is only one storyline in town, as Denver tries to move on from the disaster of its 5-12 campaign in 2022. Payton created some waves when he indicated Russell Wilson would have less free rein during his opening press conference, but this is also the coach Wilson wanted to replace Pete Carroll in Seattle. So much depends on this relationship, and it’s hard to bet against Payton, who has shown so often that he thinks on a special kind of level when it comes to the art of winning football.
The Broncos won’t be left wondering if they could have done more in free agency, doling out deals of all sizes to a variety of players in multiple positions. Linemen Ben Powers, Zach Allen and Mike McGlinchey were the high spends, and the result is a deep squad with few gaps, which may just need a smoother quarterback flow to make it click.
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: Broncos Over 8.5 wins
This team is extremely difficult to project, given how far Russell Wilson fell last year. If coach Sean Payton vaults him back to being a top-10 QB, are they a playoff team? They should be.
They caught some scheduling breaks, including three straight road games post-bye, but only against Houston, the Chargers and the Lions. Denver could start 3-1 before back-to-back games against Aaron Rodgers and Pat Mahomes (on a short week).
I'll grab the Over.
FOX Sports Research Nuggets
- 5-7-1 (Over-Under-Push) since 2010
- Have won seven or fewer games in five consecutive seasons
2022 In Review
- Overall: 5-12, fourth in AFC West
- Home record: 4-4
- Road record: 1-8
- Divisional record: 1-5
- Point differential: -72 (27th in NFL)
- Points per game: 16.9 (32nd in NFL)
- Yards per game: 325.1 (21st in NFL)
- Opponent points per game: 21.1 (T-13th in NFL)
- Opponent yards per game: 320.0 (seventh)
What to Know
- Head Coach: Sean Payton, first season (152-89 in career as head coach)
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .517 (T-13th-hardest in NFL)
Key Additions
- RT Mike McGlinchey (San Francisco 49ers)
- EDGE Frank Clark (Kansas City Chiefs)
- TE Adam Trautman (New Orleans Saints)
- DE Zach Allen (Arizona Cardinals)
- G Ben Powers (Baltimore Ravens)
- QB Jarrett Stidham (Las Vegas Raiders)
Key Subtractions
- WR KJ Hamler
- RB Latavius Murray (Buffalo Bills)
- K Brandon McManus (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- OT Calvin Anderson (New England Patriots)
- DT Dre'Mont Jones (Seattle Seahawks)
- RG Graham Glasgow (Detroit Lions)
Win Totals From Last 5 Years
- 2022: 5
- 2021: 7
- 2020: 5
- 2019: 7
- 2018: 6
Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.
Jason McIntyre is the co-host of The Herd and a FOX Sports gambling analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010. You can find him on Twitter at @JasonRMcIntyre.
-
'Mystery team' for Jonathan Taylor revealed, plus what Colts asked for from Dolphins
FOX Sports to debut 'Bear Bets' podcast featuring Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2023 NFL offensive-line rankings: Eagles the clear best group; which other teams stand out?
-
Aaron Rodgers' heated exchange with Jihad Ward highlights latest 'Hard Knocks'
2023 NFL Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks for all 32 teams
2023 NFC East Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks
-
2023 NFL roster cuts tracker: Bailey Zappe, 'Hard Knocks' star Jerome Kapp cut
2023 NFL Week 1 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
2023 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch
-
'Mystery team' for Jonathan Taylor revealed, plus what Colts asked for from Dolphins
FOX Sports to debut 'Bear Bets' podcast featuring Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2023 NFL offensive-line rankings: Eagles the clear best group; which other teams stand out?
-
Aaron Rodgers' heated exchange with Jihad Ward highlights latest 'Hard Knocks'
2023 NFL Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks for all 32 teams
2023 NFC East Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks
-
2023 NFL roster cuts tracker: Bailey Zappe, 'Hard Knocks' star Jerome Kapp cut
2023 NFL Week 1 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
2023 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch