2023 Carolina Panthers Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Carolina Panthers eclipse their win total of 7.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Panthers' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre : Panthers Under 7.5 wins

Too much new for me with the Panthers — new OC, new QB, new head coach. They’ll have tons of kinks to work out, so don’t be stunned by a slow start.

Bryce Young’s offensive line has had a bad preseason, and the skill position players are average at best. Toss in four of the first six games being on the road, and there’s a recipe for a 4 or 5 win season, with many of those wins coming against the AFC South.

Pick via FOX Sports NFC South Reporter Greg Auman: Panthers Over 7.5 wins

It’s never easy winning with a rookie quarterback, and Bryce Young may have some growing pains early on. But Ejiro Evero’s defense has some versatile pieces that could be used creatively. Can that unit build on what they did in the second half of 2022? Frank Reich has the best chance at immediate success of the coaches dealing with rookie quarterbacks this season.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

5-8 (Over-Under) since 2010

Have won fewer than eight games in five consecutive seasons

2022 In Review

Overall: 7-10, second in NFC South

Home record: 5-4

Road record: 2-6

Divisional record: 4-2

Point differential: -27 (23rd in NFL)

Points per game: 20.4 (20th in NFL)

Yards per Game: 306.2 (29th in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 22 (19th in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 350.2 (22nd)

What to Know

Head Coach: Frank Reich, first season (40-33-1 in NFL head coach career)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .453 (sixth-easiest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 7

2021: 5

2020: 5

2019: 5

2018: 7

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @ JasonRMcIntyre .

Greg Auman is FOX Sports' NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

