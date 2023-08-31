National Football League 2023 Seattle Seahawks Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 31, 2023 10:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Seattle Seahawks eclipse their win total of 8.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Seahawks' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports NFC West writer Eric D. Williams: Seahawks Over 8.5 wins

Most of the league expected Seattle to crater after moving on from QB Russell Wilson in 2022. Of course, Pete Carroll had other plans, leading the Seahawks to the playoffs behind the surprising rebirth of quarterback Geno Smith. With another solid draft this year and the addition of veteran defensive playmakers in free agency like Dre’Mont Jones, Julian Love and Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks should compete for the NFC West division crown with San Francisco, which means at least equaling last year’s win total of nine.

Pick via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica: Seahawks Under 8.5 wins

A lot of people love the Seahawks this year — I’m not one of them. I think a lot of their success was a mirage and what we saw late in the year — when they lost five out of eight to finish the season, with wins only over the hapless Rams (aided by some questionable officiating) and the offensively challenged Jets — was a truer indicator of what this team is.

Can Geno Smith compile big stats again like he did last year? The drop-off was steep at the end of the season, and Pro Football Focus charted 14 dropped potential interceptions by opposing defenses.

Rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is already hurt. The schedule also looks tougher this year, as there is a late October/early November stretch of games vs. San Francisco, at Dallas, at San Francisco, vs. Philadelphia — also known as the best three teams in the NFC.

Road games at Detroit, Baltimore and Cincinnati loom, too. Sure, you have the benefit of four games vs. two of the worst teams in the league in Arizona and Los Angeles, but I think last year's surprise playoff run has led to a few too many expectations this year, and it's time to go low on the Seahawks.

My favorite win-total bet on this squad is Under 9.5 (-155).

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

8-4-1 (Over-Under-Push) since 2010

The Seahawks had a winning regular season 10 of the previous 11 years (7-10 in 2021 is the exception)

2022 In Review

Overall: 9-8, second in NFC West

Home record: 5-4

Road record: 4-4

Divisional record: 4-2

Point differential: +6 (12th in NFL)

Points per game: 23.9 (ninth in NFL)

Yards per game: 351.5 (13th in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 23.6 (25th in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 361.7 (26th in NFL)

Will Bijan Robinson, Christin McCaffrey or Patrick Mahomes win OPOY? Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Eric Mangini share their early Offensive Player of the Year winner predictions.

What to Know

Head Coach: Pete Carroll, 14th season (128-81-1 with Seahawks)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .517 (T-19th-easiest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 9

2021: 7

2020: 12

2019: 11

2018: 10

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

