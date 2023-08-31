National Football League 2023 Los Angeles Rams Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 31, 2023 10:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Los Angeles Rams eclipse their win total of 6.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Rams' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports NFC West writer Eric D. Williams: Rams Over 6.5 wins

Rams head coach Sean McVay has just one losing record in six NFL seasons. It’s hard to see one of the best coaches in the league suffering through an underwhelming campaign for a second straight year. Yes, the Rams have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. But they still have three talented players to rally around in quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald. If those three can stay healthy for the duration of the season, the Rams could hover around the .500 mark.

Pick via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica: Rams Under 6.5 wins

The Rams went for it two years ago, and it was mission accomplished, as they won the Super Bowl. But make no mistake about it — this is one of the worst teams in the NFL. The offensive line is among the worst in the league (allowed 59 sacks last year), and outside of Aaron Donald, the defense will struggle mightily (as it did last year).

Clevanalytics' 2023 NFL preview had a great note about the lack of talent on the defensive side of the ball. When the preview was published, of the 42 defensive players on the roster, only Donald was selected in the first two rounds of the draft, and only one other was taken in the first three rounds and played an NFL game.

So that's what the Rams are up against. And they better be ready from the start, with a road division game at Seattle, followed by games with the 49ers, Bengals and Eagles in the first five weeks of the season. It sounds like 1-4 at best to me. Also, in that run is a game at Indy on a short week, which will be a sneaky tough game.

Before the bye, L.A. also has games vs. Pittsburgh, at Dallas and at Green Bay. There's a real chance this team is 2-7 entering the bye, and what happens then? Do they try and get Stetson Bennett reps? After going 5-12 last year and not adding a lot, I don’t see how this team will be much better in 2023, especially against that schedule.

If you’re feeling lucky, the Rams might also be worth a play to go Under 5.5 wins (+150) and to have the league’s worst record at a reasonable price, given how bad Arizona and Houston are expected to be.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

6-7 (Over-Under) since 2010

The Rams went 6-9-2 against the spread (ATS) and 6-11 on the Over/Under in 2022

2022 In Review

Overall: 5-12, third in NFC West

Home record: 4-5

Road record: 1-7

Divisional record: 1-5

Point differential: -77 (28th in NFL)

Points per game: 18.1 (T-26th in NFL)

Yards per game: 280.5 (32nd in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 22.6 (T-21st in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 341.1 (19th)

Will Bijan Robinson, Christin McCaffrey or Patrick Mahomes win OPOY? Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Eric Mangini share their early Offensive Player of the Year winner predictions.

What to Know

Head Coach: Sean McVay, seventh season (60-38 with Rams)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .533 (T-24th-easiest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 5

2021: 12

2020: 10

2019: 9

2018: 13

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

