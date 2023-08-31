National Football League 2023 Los Angeles Chargers Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Published Aug. 31, 2023 5:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Los Angeles Chargers eclipse their win total of 9.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Raiders' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Insider Martin Rogers: Chargers Over 9.5 wins

After an excruciating end to last season, when the Chargers coughed up a 27-point lead and got bumped out of the playoffs by the Jacksonville Jaguars, it is fair to say head coach Brandon Staley is under serious scrutiny. Justin Herbert got paid at the mind-blowing rate top QBs now go for, offering several years' worth of viable stability from a player who looks every bit the real deal.

On defense, few teams can boast a trio like Joey Bosa, Derwin James and Khalil Mack, blending aggression with skill and seeking to apply constant pressure. It is risky to expect too much from a franchise that seems to always come up with new ways to disappoint, but surely this is a group with too much personnel to not only finish above .500 but to do so with some room to spare.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre : Chargers Over 9.5 wins

The roster has 12-win talent, but the division remains brutal. On top of that, I still have questions about coach Brandon Staley, who blew a 27-0 lead in a playoff loss to Jacksonville.

Four of their first six opponents made the playoffs last season, and the late December slate features the Bills, Broncos and Chiefs. Not easy.

How much of a bump does offensive coordinator Kellen Moore give them? If the offensive line and Joey Bosa are healthy, the ceiling is the Super Bowl, and your Over bet should cash. It’s probably wise to pass on this number, but I can’t quit Justin Herbert.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

4-9 (Over-Under) since 2010

The Chargers last won the AFC West Division after the 2009 season

2022 In Review

Overall: 10-7, second in AFC West

Home record: 5-3

Road record: 5-4

Divisional record: 2-4

Point differential: +7 (11th in NFL)

Points per game: 23.0 (13th in NFL)

Yards per game: 359.3 (ninth in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 22.6 (T-21st in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 346.1 (20th)

What to Know

Head Coach: Brandon Staley, third season (19-15 with Chargers)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .517 (T-12th-hardest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 10

2021: 9

2020: 7

2019: 5

2018: 12

