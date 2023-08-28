National Football League
2023 Dallas Cowboys Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks
2023 Dallas Cowboys Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks

Updated Aug. 28, 2023 2:33 p.m. ET
David Helman
Dallas Cowboys Insider
Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Dallas Cowboys eclipse their win total of 9.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Cowboys' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Dallas Cowboys Insider David Helman: Cowboys Over 9.5 wins 

It’s going to be an uncomfortable offseason in Dallas if this Cowboys team can’t manage better than 9-8. Yes, the schedule looks tougher than last year, but this is also a better overall roster than the 2022 version, which managed a 12-5 record. 

Their defense is loaded, and their front office has done a better job of putting talent around Dak Prescott. The Cowboys figure to be one of the NFC’s elite squads, and there are no excuses if they can’t play like it. They don’t have to improve upon last year’s record, but anything less than 10 or 11 wins would be a disappointment. 

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: Cowboys Over 9.5 wins 

The juice is pretty steep for my blood, but I’m not bold enough to go Under.

It’s simple with Dallas: If Dak Prescott stays healthy, this team will reach double-digit wins. I’ve got the 'Boys favored 11 times, and their home game against Philadelphia should be around a pick ‘em. 

The offense will score a ton of points, and the defense is one of the best in the entire league. Don’t overthink it.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

  • 5-8 (Over-Under) since 2010
  • Has won 12 games in back-to-back seasons
  • Looking to win 12 games in three straight seasons for the first time since doing so in four straight seasons from 1992-95

2022 In Review

  • Overall: 12-5, 2nd in NFC East
  • Home record: 8-1
  • Road record: 4-4
  • Divisional record: 4-2
  • Point differential: +125 (5th in NFL)
  • Points per game: 27.5 (4th in NFL)
  • Yards per Game: 354.9 (11th in NFL)
  • Opponent points per game: 20.1 (T-5th in NFL)
  • Opponent yards per game: 330.2 (12th in NFL)

What to Know

  • Head Coach: Mike McCarthy, 4th season (30-20 with Cowboys)
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .549 (T-3rd-hardest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

  • 2022: 12
  • 2021: 12
  • 2020: 6
  • 2019: 8
  • 2018: 10

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team's official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback's time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter: @davidhelman_.

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter: @spshoot. 

