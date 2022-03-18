National Football League 2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks, Giants, Jets among teams with work to do 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The start of the NFL league year gives team-builders a chance to hit the reset button.

While free agency provides teams with "right now" solutions, the draft gives general managers and coaches an opportunity to build a fiscally responsible roster by utilizing a "draft-and-develop" model that provides long-term stability — if the team nails its draft picks.

After a week of frenzied trades and free-agent signings, it's the perfect time to evaluate which teams still have a lot of work to do.

Following up on my list of NFL offseason winners, here are five teams that need a great draft to fill their biggest holes.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

After trading away the best quarterback in franchise history, Seattle is poised to rebuild a title contender from the ground up.

If the Seahawks follow the blueprint that led to a decade of success, they will deploy a draft-and-develop model that makes it imperative to stockpile young, A-level players acquired over draft weekend. In addition to adding blue-chip talent through the draft, Pete Carroll & Co. must get back on their grind to identify and develop hidden gems, transforming a handful of undrafted free agents into key contributors.

Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner were the last two remaining members of the Super Bowl teams that made the Pacific Northwest a destination for players looking for a player-driven championship culture.

Now, the Seahawks need to knock it out of the park on draft weekend to remain competitive in a division loaded with title contenders.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Salary-cap issues and a bad roster will put pressure on new GM Joe Schoen to unearth some hidden gems over draft weekend. Good thing the former college scout prefers a homegrown approach built around drafting, developing and re-signing his own players.

With plenty of needs on the offensive and defensive lines and at the skill positions on both sides of the ball, Schoen must utilize the 2022 draft to build the foundation of a championship team.

The Giants have the fifth and seventh overall picks to get started. If Schoen and his scouting staff are able to acquire the marquee pieces (offensive tackle, pass-rusher, A-plus pass-catcher and shutdown corner) that are essential to playing championship-caliber football, the G-Men could climb out of the cellar with an improved roster leading the way.

NEW YORK JETS

GM Joe Douglas is attempting to build a blue-chip roster with a mix of veterans and youngsters from different backgrounds.

Douglas has acquired a handful of veteran free agents to address some of the team’s biggest concerns. The Jets upgraded the protection for QB Zach Wilson, with Laken Tomlinson coming over from the 49ers to start at guard and tight end C.J. Uzomah teaming up with Tyler Conklin and Braxton Berrios to add more weaponry on the perimeter.

The Jets still need more speed in the starting lineup, particularly at wide receiver. The 2022 draft class is loaded with speedsters with sticky hands — including Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Chris Olave and Treylon Burks — and the Jets must grab one or two receivers to create more big-play chances for their young quarterback.

Defensively, the additions of D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead give the team placeholders at cornerback and safety, but those moves should not discourage Douglas from taking a blue-chip talent at the top of the board.

With a pass-rusher also high on the wish list, the Jets, who hold four of the top 38 picks, have enough draft capital to get who and what they want in this draft.

DETROIT LIONS

Dan Campbell deserves credit for getting his scrappy team to play with outstanding energy and effort each week, but the first-year head coach quickly discovered the talent gap between pretenders and contenders.

To close the gap on the competition, the Lions must take advantage of the draft to restock a roster that is lacking blue-chip talent in key areas. From pass-rushers to pass-catchers, the Lions need impact players who have the potential to change the game with their dynamic skills.

In addition, Detroit needs to add speed to the roster to create more splash plays on each side of the ball.

Finally, with Jared Goff looking like a short-term fix at quarterback, the team could roll the dice on a QB prospect with A-plus tools and athleticism to serve as an apprentice while developing his skills as the eventual QB1. After trading Matthew Stafford for Goff last year, the Lions have three of the first 34 picks in this draft.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

A team with three first-round picks (Nos. 15, 16 and 19) must capitalize on such an advantageous situation in the draft. GM Howie Roseman must find a way to turn those picks into players (or additional picks) who help the Eagles soar to the top of the NFC in a year or two.

Whether the Eagles add more playmakers around Jalen Hurts to help him develop into a franchise quarterback in his third season or the team fortifies the defense with more athletic defenders with superb instincts, the ultra-aggressive Roseman must take advantage of the team’s 2022 draft capital.

While that is easier said than done, the Eagles have a chance to create a homegrown superteam if they crush it on draft weekend.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

