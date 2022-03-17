National Football League Chargers, Broncos, Packers top list of NFL offseason winners 33 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The start of the league year gives team-builders a chance to hit the reset button as they reshape their rosters utilizing free agency and the draft to address their biggest needs.

With a week of trades and free-agent signings dominating the headlines as the league kicks off the new year, it's the perfect time to evaluate which teams have crushed the process to this point.

THE FIVE TEAMS THAT HAVE HELPED THEMSELVES THE MOST

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Credit GM Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley for aggressively attacking the biggest voids on their roster to close the gap on their division rivals. The Chargers acquired an elite pass rusher (Khalil Mack) and cover corner (J.C. Jackson) to fortify a defense that underachieved in 2021.

The additions give the Chargers all-stars at each of the defensive marquee positions (pass rusher, cornerback and defensive playmaker) with the duo joining Joey Bosa and Derwin James in the lineup. With Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson bolstering the run defense as designated "pluggers" at the line of scrimmage, the Chargers have addressed their biggest defensive needs.

The Chargers also enhanced an offense that already lights up the scoreboard by keeping Mike Williams in the fold on a blockbuster deal to remain the team’s WR2. Given how close L.A. was to a playoff berth a season ago, the new-and-improved roster should give this team a chance to make a legitimate run at Super Bowl LVII.

DENVER BRONCOS

Whenever a team adds a franchise quarterback to the lineup, it moves one step closer to title contention. Russell Wilson’s arrival not only puts the Broncos squarely in the playoff mix, but he gives this team a puncher’s chance to knock out a few heavyweights in a single-elimination tournament.

As an improvisational wizard with A-plus arm talent and slippery moves, the veteran passer should add some explosiveness to an offense that features an intriguing collection of young pass-catchers on the perimeter. If Wilson is able to impart some wisdom to his new playmakers and accelerate their development, the Broncos have enough pieces to give opponents problems with a diverse offense led by an experienced field general with a Super Bowl pedigree.

As the Broncos continue to add weaponry to a defense that needed a complementary pass rusher (Randy Gregory) and a sturdy run stopper (D.J. Jones), Denver could finally reemerge as a title contender in 2022.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Sometimes the best moves involve re-signing your own players. Despite dealing with a soap opera starring their four-time MVP quarterback for the past two offseasons, the Packers were able to salvage their relationship with Aaron Rodgers by signing him to a blockbuster contract that reset the quarterback market.

The historic deal not only secured the most important position on the team for the next few years, but it enabled the Packers to retain several key free players (Davante Adams, De’Vondre Campbell and Preston Smith) that should give the team a chance to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the third straight season. While there is still plenty of work to do to appease the contract demands of a few of the team’s star players, particularly Adams and Jaire Alexander, the Packers are well-positioned to be in the title hunt for the next few years.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The return of Tom Brady ensures that the Buccaneers will vie for the title this season based on his experience, production and performance as a seven-time Super Bowl champion. The 23-year pro is coming off one of his best individual seasons and shows no signs of slowing down at age 44.

The return of the GOAT prompted several Buccaneers to run it back as Brady chases No. 8 with a team that is only a year removed from raising the Lombardi Trophy. The return of Chris Godwin and the additions of Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman give the Buccaneers a diverse WR corps with a mix of size, speed and explosiveness. With Ryan Jensen returning at center, the offense should operate with machine-like efficiency once GM Jason Licht plugs a few more holes by re-signing his own free agents or adding some bargains on the open market.

On the other side of the ball, the return of cornerback Carlton Davis gives the Buccaneers a chance to play sound defense under Todd Bowles’ direction.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Jags owner Shad Khan has opened the vault to enable Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke to aggressively revamp a roster that sorely needed it. With a young, franchise quarterback in place, the Jaguars made it a priority to surround Trevor Lawrence with an upgraded WR corps that features more speed and explosiveness.

Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram are A-plus route runners with versatile games that make them interchangeable pieces on the chessboard. The pass-catching crew should play to Lawrence's strengths as a quick-rhythm passer intent on stretching the defense vertically and horizontally from spread sets. With the team fortifying the offensive line by retaining Cam Robinson on a franchise tag while adding Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, the Jaguars should improve on offense with a new-and-improved cast of playmakers.

Defensively, the team added more speed and athleticism with linebacker Foye Oluokun and corner Darious Williams coming on board as key free agents. The reshuffling might not make the Jaguars a playoff contender in 2022, but it should help the team climb out of the cellar this season.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

