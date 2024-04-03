Steve Clifford to step down as Hornets coach at end of season
Steve Clifford is stepping down as coach of the Charlotte Hornets when the season ends, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Clifford informed the team of his decision and hopes to remain with the franchise in some capacity, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.
Clifford is 45-112 in his two seasons of his second stint as coach of the Hornets. ESPN first reported Clifford would be stepping down.
Clifford is 337-457 in parts of 10 seasons as a head coach, most of them in Charlotte. He started here in 2013, then spent three seasons as coach of Orlando before returning to the Hornets.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
