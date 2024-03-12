National Basketball Association Orlando Magic agree to extension with head coach Jamahl Mosley Updated Mar. 12, 2024 9:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Coach Jamahl Mosley and the playoff-contending Orlando Magic have agreed on an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2027-28 season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The sides had been in talks for some time on the extension, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet made the signing public. That was expected to come later on Tuesday.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Mosley is in his third season coaching in Orlando and has the Magic in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2000. At 37-28 this season entering Tuesday, Orlando is on pace for its best record in 13 seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

