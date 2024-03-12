National Basketball Association
Orlando Magic agree to extension with head coach Jamahl Mosley
National Basketball Association

Orlando Magic agree to extension with head coach Jamahl Mosley

Updated Mar. 12, 2024 9:30 a.m. ET

Coach Jamahl Mosley and the playoff-contending Orlando Magic have agreed on an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2027-28 season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The sides had been in talks for some time on the extension, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet made the signing public. That was expected to come later on Tuesday.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Mosley is in his third season coaching in Orlando and has the Magic in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2000. At 37-28 this season entering Tuesday, Orlando is on pace for its best record in 13 seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Orlando Magic
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings

2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes