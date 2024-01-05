Nikola Jokic hits 40-footer at buzzer, Nuggets go on 25-4 run to stun Warriors 130-127
Nikola Jokic hit a 40-footer as time expired and the Denver Nuggets stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Jokic had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He tied it at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left. Jokic has missed five total shots in his last four games.
The Nuggets closed the fourth quarter with a 25-4 run in the last six minutes of the game.
The defending champion Nuggets have won 11 of 13 and six straight on the road. They sent the Warriors — who failed to get back to .500 after snapping a three-game skid Tuesday night — to a 1-3 start on their seven-game homestand.
Aaron Gordon scored 30 points for Denver.
Stephen Curry led Golden State with 30 points. Klay Thompson added 24.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
