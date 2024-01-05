Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic hits 40-footer at buzzer, Nuggets go on 25-4 run to stun Warriors 130-127
Updated Jan. 5, 2024 1:07 a.m. ET

Nikola Jokic hit a 40-footer as time expired and the Denver Nuggets stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Jokic had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He tied it at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left. Jokic has missed five total shots in his last four games.

The Nuggets closed the fourth quarter with a 25-4 run in the last six minutes of the game.

The defending champion Nuggets have won 11 of 13 and six straight on the road. They sent the Warriors — who failed to get back to .500 after snapping a three-game skid Tuesday night — to a 1-3 start on their seven-game homestand.

Aaron Gordon scored 30 points for Denver.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 30 points. Klay Thompson added 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
National Basketball Association
