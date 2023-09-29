National Basketball Association NBA suspends former Spurs' Joshua Primo four games, Clippers then sign him Updated Sep. 29, 2023 4:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA suspended former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo on Friday for four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

League investigators said that Primo engaged in inappropriate behavior by exposing himself to women. Primo insists his conduct was not intentional, the league said, and investigators found no evidence that he engaged in any misconduct apart from the brief exposures.

Nonetheless, the NBA said his behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline.

Later in the day, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Primo to a two-way contract, ESPN reported.

Primo, a 20-year-old Canadian who spent one college season at Alabama, has not played in the NBA since the Spurs terminated his contract last October. The Spurs chose him with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

