NBA Playoffs: Top moments from Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game 3

Once again, the LA Clippers found their comfort zone in an 0-2 hole.

After the Phoenix Suns won a miraculous – and replay-riddled – Game 2, 104-103 on Tuesday to take a 2-0 series lead, the Clippers were looking to swing the momentum their way as the series shifts to Staples Center.

And just like they did in their first two rounds of the playoffs, they pulled it off, defeating the Suns 106-92 to get back into the series.

And they did it despite the return of Suns star Chris Paul , who missed the first two games of the series due to health and safety protocols.

Here are the top moments:

Distance didn't stop the Arizona Diamondbacks from showing their support for the Suns while traveling for their upcoming MLB game on Friday.

After scoring the last bucket on Tuesday, Deandre Ayton scored the first bucket of Game 3. Hot off 24 points, 14 rebounds and his game-winning dunk in Game 2, Ayton set the tone early for his team in Game 3 with 10 points and four rebounds in the first quarter.

The Clippers were led by an unlikely source in the first quarter, as Reggie Jackson scored eight points.

After neither scored a single basket in the first, Booker and Paul finally got in on the action in the second quarter.

Booker made his first field goal of the night at the 10:15 mark in the second and finished the first half with seven points and four assists, while Paul added seven points, eight assists and two steals. Both Booker and Paul were 2-for-10 from the field at the half.

With 5:48 left to play in the first half, Phoenix took their first lead of the night, 35-33, since the first 28 seconds of the game on a picture-perfect pass from CP3 to Suns' forward Cameron Johnson, who also tallied seven points in the first half.

On the other side, Paul George led the Clippers with 13 points, six rebounds and two assists. The Clippers are trailing by two at the half, 48-46.

The Suns were 41.3% – including 27.8% from 3-point range – from the floor in the first half, while the Clippers went 15-for-41 from the floor (36.6%) and a mere 3-for-17 from distance (17.6%).

As the third quarter got underway, Suns guard Cameron Payne didn't return to the court due to a left ankle injury he suffered earlier in the game – and the Clippers wasted no time swinging the momentum their way.

The hero of the third quarter was Terance Mann, who scored eight points in the first three minutes of the third after scoring only two points in the entire first half. He finished with 10 points in the third.

Tensions were running high as CP3 and George exchanged words on the court as the minutes ticked down.

George finished the third quarter strong, making this 3-pointer with 4:55 left to play in the third look easy.

To close out the third, George made Staples Center erupt as he nailed this shot at the buzzer from half court. The Clippers lead the Suns, 80-69, heading into the final frame.

Luke Kennard kicked things off in the fourth quarter with a huge basket to set the tone for the Clippers.

And the Suns answered with a 12-0 run to keep the Clippers within arms reached as the clock continued to wind down. With his third steal of the night with 9:21 left to play, CP3 moved up to 16th on the leaderboard of playoff steals with 248, and he became the 13th player in NBA history to record 1,000 assists.

Jae Crowder fouled out of the game with 4:51 left to play, and the Suns found themselves trailing by 12 as the two-minute mark approached.

From there the Clippers closed things out, George leading the way with 27 points 15 rebounds and eight assists.

