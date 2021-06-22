National Basketball Association NBA playoffs: Top moments from LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 2 just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The heat is officially on in the Western Conference finals.

The Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers are squaring off in Game 2 of their series Tuesday after the first matchup offered plenty of fireworks.

The Suns took Game 1 by a score of 120-114, jumping to a quick series lead behind a monster performance from All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker .

Booker recorded his first career triple-double, with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to send an immediate message to the Clippers.

Now, the Clippers are looking to avoid falling into their third consecutive 0-2 deficit this postseason by securing a Game 2 win before the series shifts to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4.

Here are the top moments from Game 2:

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

Booker was the star of Game 1, but Suns center Deandre Ayton wasn't too shabby himself, scoring 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

He picked up where he left off early in Game 2, with 12 first-quarter points, two of which came on this ferocious alley-oop from teammate Jae Crowder.

For more up-to-date news on all things Suns, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The 12 points were the most Ayton had scored in a quarter this postseason and led the Suns to a 25-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second, the Clippers received a scoring boost from an unlikely source: Rajon Rondo.

Rondo knocked down two 3-pointers in the frame to keep the Clippers within arm's reach of the Suns.

For more up-to-date news on all things Clippers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

But the star of the first half was Cameron Payne, who did his best Chris Paul impersonation for the Suns. Payne scored 16 points in the half to lead all players and guide the Suns to a 48-47 halftime lead.

Booker and Paul George scored a combined 76 points in Game 1, but in the first half of Game 2, both stars were held in check, with each scoring just nine points.

Booker was 3-10 from the field at the half, while George was just 4-for12 from the field.

When the second half started, the scoring was once again being done by Payne for the Suns.

He poured in a quick seven points early in the third quarter to bring his total to 23 points.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.