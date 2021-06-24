National Basketball Association Chris Paul's return for Phoenix could mean the sun is setting on the LA Clippers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's hard to imagine a more advantageous position than being up 2-0 after the first two games of a series.

But for the Phoenix Suns , their 2-0 series lead over the LA Clippers has been achieved with superstar point guard Chris Paul on the sideline.

And given that, things still stand to get better for Monty Williams & Co.

After missing the first two games of the Western Conference finals due to health and safety protocols, Paul is slated to return to a Suns team that is currently on a nine-game winning streak in the playoffs.

And with his impending return to the lineup, Shannon Sharpe believes the Suns are ready to potentially put the final blow in the Clippers.

He explained why on "Undisputed."

"People don't realize how good Chris Paul has been. He was 25 [points] and 10 [assists] against the Nuggets, scored 37 in his last game. He was starting to play extremely, extremely well. As good as we have seen Chris Paul play in the playoffs."

There is merit to Sharpe's belief, considering that Paul has been one of the most efficient players in the NBA this postseason.

In 10 playoff games, Paul is averaging 15.7 points and 8.7 assists while shooting 50.9% from the field, 44.1% from 3-point range and 91.2% from the free-throw line.

And beyond the box score, Paul brings a certain calm to the Suns, which Brandon Marshall detailed on "First Things First."

"CP3 is that guy who can come in and impact the game in so many different ways. We've seen that. The biggest thing he provides is leadership."

The Suns are clicking on all cylinders right now, with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton blossoming into stars right in front of the world, not to mention Paul's backup, Cameron Payne.

In Game 2 against the Clippers, Payne put up a career-high 29 points, adding in nine assists, two steals and two blocks.

In fact, Payne performed so well that on Tuesday that Skip Bayless went out on a limb and said that the dropoff between Paul and Payne isn't as far as some might think.

Still, it figures to be better for Phoenix to have both of their PGs on Thursday, and if Paul – with Payne in a reserve role – can continue his hot play, the sun might just be setting on the Clippers come Game 3.

