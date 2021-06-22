National Basketball Association Deandre Ayton's game-winning basket lifts Suns to 2-0 series lead 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If there were one word to describe the end of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, that word would have to be "unbelievable."

With less than one second remaining and the ball buried in the corner of the baseline, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder unleashed the perfect pass to Deandre Ayton on what was the perfect play to get a basket.

That play delivered the Suns a 104-103 win in Game 2 and a 2-0 series lead over the LA Clippers as things shift to Staples Center for the next two games.

But while Ayton will be remembered for how this game ended, he was dominant from the start.

The Suns' center scored 12 points in the first quarter and finished the night with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

For more up-to-date news on all things Suns, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For the series, Ayton is now averaging 22 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 75.7% from the field.

He has proven to be a problem that the Clippers have been unable to solve through the first two games.

With Ayton's miracle finish serving as one of the most improbable plays of the NBA playoffs thus far, it comes as no surprise that it sparked conversation on social media.

Here are some of the top reactions to Ayton's finishing play.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.