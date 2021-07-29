National Basketball Association NBA Draft 2021: How to win $1,000 for free with FOX Super 6 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

The NBA Draft over the years has been where talent and fashion collide. After all, the suits worn by the top picks over the years – whether it was in Manhattan or Brooklyn – have created a buzz that presaged the way that certain players brought their own style to the Association.

Here are the six questions and some thoughts to keep in mind before the selections get underway.

Which position will be drafted the most in the first round?

The options: Point Guard, Shooting Guard, Small Forward, Power Forward, Center, or Tie

The NBA is a guard's game right now, and it shouldn’t be surprising that some mock drafts have up to 20 guards going in the first round of the draft.

It will be fascinating to see if there’s a run on shooting guards in particular, given that there seems to be more talent in that role and the college game has become more of a hybrid model where the shooting guard also can be a good ball handler.

How many combined G League and international players will be drafted?

The options: 0-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, or 14+

Jalen Green is one of the most intriguing names in this draft, and it seems pretty certain that Houston will take the shooting guard at No. 2 (assuming Cade Cunningham goes first). Forward Jonathan Kuminga likely doesn’t make it out of the Top 10 as a G-Leaguer, with two or three other players carrying late first/early second grades.

The highest-ranked foreign player could be Australian guard Josh Giddey, who could end up in Top 10. And the second round is usually where the numbers rack up on that front.

Double figures combined seems safe.

Which school/league will have the most players drafted?

The options: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Michigan, Baylor, G League, or Tie

The Zags could have three players in the first round – Suggs, shooting guard Corey Kispert and point guard Joel Ayayi. But the amount of G League guys could end up being five or more, which should make that league the pick.

Which conference will have the most players drafted?

The options: ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12, SEC, or Tie

This is going to be a tough call. The Big Ten may have been the deepest conference in the country last year, but that doesn’t mean it had the most prospects. There’s only one Big Ten player in the Top 10 – Michigan’s Franz Wagner – in most mock drafts. The pick here is the SEC, led by Moses Moody.

Which pick will Jalen Suggs be drafted?

The options: 1-2, 3, 4, 5, 6, or 7+

It seems doubtful that the Gonzaga star goes first to Detroit or second to Houston. It gets interesting if Cleveland decides to trade back for picks, but they probably go for Mobley. That leaves Toronto, who must prepare for life without Kyle Lowry. That spot could be used as bait for a Simmons trade, and Suggs could fit perfectly into what Philly needs.

Where will Naismith Player of the year Luka Garza be drafted?

The options: 1-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-55, 56-60, or Undrafted

If you are scouting the mock drafts, most of them are really cold on Garza, because centers don’t normally get a good look in this modern offense, and he doesn’t have a skill set that translates necessarily to the NBA.

However, the guy is a winner, and he also brings a lot of intangibles to an organization. Look for him to go somewhere in that 51-55 range at the end of the night.

