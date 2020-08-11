National Basketball Association NBA 6-Pack: Dame Keeps Gettin' Dollas 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NBA fans enjoyed a 7-game slate on Tuesday, featuring another unreal performance by Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

Here are the Top 6 things you need to know from Tuesday in the NBA:

1. Dame time is all the time

Things are getting ridiculous.

Lillard put up 61 points on Tuesday, notching his sixth 50-point game of the season, as the Blazers defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 134-131, in a must-win game for Portland.

Tuesday's performance came on the heels of his 51-point outing in Sunday's win over Philadelphia.

Lillard is now the first Blazer in history to record back-to-back 50-point games.

2. Suns shine with surprise player introductions

Before their game against the Sixers, Phoenix Suns players were surprised to see their families and friends perform the player introductions.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James loved it as much as the Suns players did.

The wins kept coming for Phoenix on the court as well, as the Suns defeated Philadelphia, 130-117, pushing their record to 7-0 in the bubble.

Devin Booker had another explosive offensive performance, putting up 35 points and breaking the record for most 30-point games in franchise history.

3. Western Conference race heats up

Behind Lillard's big night, the Portland Trail Blazers have stolen the 8th-seed from the Memphis Grizzlies wiith one game to go.

Memphis lost to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, 122-107, and are now in a deadlock with Phoenix and San Antonio for the 9th spot.

If the Blazers win their final game of the regular season on Thursday against Brooklyn, they will secure the 8th seed, meaning the 9th seed will need to beat them twice to gain entry into the playoffs.

4. Behind Johnson, Spurs remain in the hunt

The Spurs' 123-105 win over Houston means they have a shot at becoming the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances.

San Antonio has won three straight and five out of seven in the bubble.

The Spurs had seven players in double-figures, but San Antonio was led by rookie Keldon Johnson, who posted career-highs in points and rebounds.

5. Put some respect on Porzingis' name

Luka Doncic has been the talk of Dallas, and rightfully so. But his partner-in-crime hasn't been too shabby either.

On Tuesday, Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 36 points, connecting on 7-of-9 three-point attempts.

In the bubble, he's averaging 30.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and1.5 blocks.

6. The Boston Celtics are cruising behind Tatum

After a slow bubble start (1-2), the C's earned their fourth straight win, a wire-to-wire victory over the Grizzlies.

And it's become clear that when Jayson Tatum plays well, the Celtics win.

Six Celtics scored in double figures, headlined by Jayson Tatum's 29 points on 10-for-13 shooting (4-for-5 from 3-point range).

Boston is now 35-7 on the season when Tatum scores 20 points or more.

