National Basketball Association LeBron James flexes coaching chops with son: 'Get open, and get a bucket!' 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

LeBron James put on his coaching hat at his son's most recent basketball game, and the sports world couldn't get enough of it.

On Friday, James’ eldest son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., played a game at his father's former high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio.

As Bronny warmed up inside LeBron James Arena (yes, that’s its name), the four-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers superstar got on the court with him to share some pointers before tip-off.

As the game got underway, Bronny showed off his fancy footwork and sheer athleticism reminiscent of his father.

Bronny had a chance to make the game-winning basket, and though he ended up being a bit off-target, he still has plenty of time to learn about sinking those from his father.

It appears that the 36-year-old James is making the most of this offseason after getting barely any time off last year. The Lakers won the NBA Finals in October 2020, and the 2021 season started a mere 71 days later , a short break that James has been very vocal in criticizing. This year, the Lakers were knocked out by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, so James has more time to spend teaching his son the lay of the basketball land.

For more up-to-date news on all things Lakers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

As a sophomore guard, the 16-year-old 4-star recruit is ranked No. 28 overall in the Class of 2023 and is widely expected to reach the NBA in the next few years, according to 247Sports. With moves like these, we can see why.

James has spoken publicly about his desire to play with his son in the pros before his career comes to an end. The 17-time All-Star is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season.

No NBA player has played in the league at the same time as his child, so in this way, King James could be looking to rewrite the history books once more.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.