National Basketball Association Kobe Bryant's first NBA championship ring sells at auction for nearly $1 million Published Apr. 1, 2024 6:46 p.m. ET

A buyer has purchased Kobe Bryant's 2000 Lakers championship ring for $927,000. The fee included the buyer's premium, and is the highest price ever paid for an NBA title ring.

The previous high mark was $705,000 for Bill Russell's 1957 ring (the first of his 11 championships), paid in 2021.

Bryant gifted the ring to his father, Joe "Jelly Bean" Bryant after winning his first championship following the 2000 season. The auction received a total of 43 bids.

According to collectibles company Goldin, the ring is an identical copy of the one Kobe received. It has BRYANT inscribed into its side, and is the same size as the original. The ring has 40 diamonds and is made with 14-karat gold. Joe consigned the ring to Goldin in 2013, and it sold for $173,000. The buyer in 2013 consigned it for its most recent sale, and the ring comes with a letter of authenticity from Joe and his wife Pam.

Kobe went on to win two consecutive titles in 2001 and 2002 with L.A., before capturing two more rings in 2009 and 2010.

