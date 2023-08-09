National Basketball Association Josh Hart, Knicks agree to four-year, $81 million extension Published Aug. 9, 2023 12:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Josh Hart was a midseason enhancement for the New York Knicks last season. Now, he's there for the long haul.

Hart has agreed to a four-year, $81 million extension with the Knicks, ESPN reported Wednesday. He originally opted into his $12.9 million salary for the 2023-24 NBA season in June, meaning this extension starts in 2024-25 and keeps Hart in New York through 2028.

New York acquired Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers in February for Cam Reddish and its 2023 first-round draft pick. Hart primarily came off the bench for head coach Tom Thibodeau, averaging 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 58.6/51.9/78.9 across 25 regular-season games for the Knicks. He then started five games in the playoffs.

The Knicks (47-35) claimed the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the first round of the playoffs. Their season ended in the second round, as the Miami Heat beat them in six games.

Earlier this summer, the Knicks signed former Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $50 million deal, while trading 2020 No. 8 overall draft pick Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers. Hart, DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson won a National Championship together at Villanova in 2016.

Now, New York's attention presumably turns to soon-to-be fourth-year guard Immanuel Quickley, who's a restricted free agent after next season. Quickley averaged a career-high 14.9 points per game and was the runner-up for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award last season.

