Grizzlies reportedly parting ways with Dillon Brooks
Updated May. 2, 2023 2:02 p.m. ET

Dillon Brooks and the No. 2 seeded Memphis Grizzlies had a disastrous end to the season, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the first round of the NBA playoffs and making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Now the Grizzlies are reportedly turning the page on the sixth-year wing.

Memphis has informed Brooks, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, that he won't be re-signed "under any circumstances," The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

The report noted that Brooks and the Grizzlies agreed it was best to part ways.

Brooks has been the center of attention for Memphis over the last month. Prior to the NBA play-in tournament, Brooks said that he "wouldn't mind" playing LeBron James and the Lakers in Round 1, which came to fruition. After a Game 2 victory to even up the series, Brooks said he pokes bears and referenced James as being "old."

Brooks was ejected in Game 3 of the series after delivering a punch to the groin area of James. He chose not to speak to the media after the team's three road losses in the series, for which he was fined $25,000. Across the six-game series, Brooks averaged just 10.5 points per game (he averaged 14.3 points per game in the regular season) with shooting splits of 31.2/23.8/71.4.

Memphis went 51-31 in the regular season to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference for a second consecutive season. The Grizzlies were drubbed by the Lakers 125-85 in the closeout game of the series.

